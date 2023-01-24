Read full article on original website
Former employee sues Poughkeepsie hotel where Long Island father was fatally shot
The lawsuit was filed by Oleg Hostyeva, a former employee, against Marriott International and the suspect, Roy Johnson.
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
News 12
Orange County DA explains decision not to charge driver in crash that killed paramedic
Loved ones wanted justice after Lisa Sillins was killed crossing Robinson Avenue in the city of Newburgh last month. The Ambulunz paramedic was walking to her car after a shift when police said she was hit by a drunk driver. But on Wednesday, prosecutors revealed a much different version of events.
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’
GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
Dutchess County barn destroyed by massive fire overnight
The Union Vale Fire District says the barn on Waterbury Hill Road in Union Vale went up in flames just after midnight.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police: New City man arrested for selling fentanyl that killed Connecticut man
After a five-month investigation, authorities say evidence led investigators to identify Daniel McDonald, 32, as the suspect who sold the fentanyl to an overdose victim.
News 12
91-year-old woman dies at South Plainfield nursing home after alleged assault
Warning: Some viewers may find the images in the above video disturbing. A grieving family wants answers after their loved one died following an assault inside a South Plainfield nursing home. Police say the assault happened last Monday and that 91-year-old Clara Sutkowski died three days later. Family members of...
'Hope they get repaid in this life.' Family thankful for strangers who helped woman critically hurt in LIE crash
Susan Kaiser-Denise, 56, was pulled from the car by several people who saw the crash and then administered first aid. Others nearby called 911.
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
Armed stand-off leads to arrest in Ulster County
An armed stand-off in Kingston lead to an arrest on Wednesday, after an unnamed male was evicted from his apartment. The 59-year-old faces several charges.
State police investigating Ulster County house fire
The New York State Police alongside the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Ulster County Office of Emergency Services are investigating a structure fire in the town of Rosendale that occurred on Sunday. State police say the fire involved a house fully ablaze.
Details Emerge After 5 Males Try To Enter Eastchester HS, Flee After Security Denies Entry
School officials have provided an update on a group of males who tried to enter a high school in Westchester County before being denied entry. The update was given in regard to an incident on Friday, Jan. 20, when five unidentified males tried to enter Eastchester High School and were turned away by a security guard.
Gunpoint car robbery suspect on the loose in the Bronx
A suspect connected to a gunpoint car robbery in the Bronx is still at large, police say.
News 12
Dog seen in animal abuse video gets new 'leash' on life
A dog seen in a now viral video of animal abuse is in the care of the Yonkers Animal Shelter. When you first meet Maximus, you'll see right away, he's a dog with a lot of energy. The 8 month-old pit bull puppy is getting a lot of attention these...
Monsey man charged in New Hempstead school bus accident that injured children
Police say Chiam Feder, 37, is charged with three counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving, and 31 traffic infractions.
