ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges

No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’

GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Dog seen in animal abuse video gets new 'leash' on life

A dog seen in a now viral video of animal abuse is in the care of the Yonkers Animal Shelter. When you first meet Maximus, you'll see right away, he's a dog with a lot of energy. The 8 month-old pit bull puppy is getting a lot of attention these...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy