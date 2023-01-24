Conway High School Educational Foundation brings learning opportunities to students

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway High School Educational Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance educational opportunities in the classroom and beyond.

Providing updated equipment and new books, and helping with class trips are just a part of the foundation’s mission.

President Martha Hunn said schools are allotted a certain budget each year to cover these types of things, but that money does not always cover everything they need.

Professional fields are advancing quickly, and in order for students to be successful after graduation, they need to have the most up-to-date learning tools, she said.

“You might have a photography class that needs the new state-of-the-art cameras or state-of-the-art equipment that allows for students to be learning cutting edge types of programs that help them to come out of the high school prepared for their professions or prepared to continue on to college,” Hunn said.

The CHS Educational Foundation also takes the time to honor outstanding educators and alumni each year. This year’s ceremony is long overdue.

The five inductees into this year’s hall of fame were chosen in 2020. That is when this ceremony was supposed to be. Now in 2023, their induction is long overdue. In 2020, the ceremony was delayed for COVID, in 2021 it was delayed for COVID again, and in 2022 it was delayed for Hurricane Ian.

Hunn said the board is delighted to finally be honoring the educators and alumni and supporting students’ educational careers.

“It’s interesting when you’re planning an event, you’re gearing up, you’re gearing up, and then you’re having to stop everything and having to do that numerous times,” Hunn said. “We’re very excited and ready to honor these folks who have done so much to impact the world.”

The Hall of Fame banquet is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Conway High School.

