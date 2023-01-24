Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Airport Authority Meeting Postponed for Second Week
For those planning on going to the Benedum Airport Authority's meeting today, Jan. 24, at noon, it has been postponed again, according to Secretary and Airport Attorney Dean C. Ramsey. The meeting will now be moved to be part of next month’s regularly scheduled meeting. It will take place Feb....
Yellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa
MWALUMINA VILLAGE, Chongwe District, Zambia, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for urgent action to improve long-term food security in Africa and around the world, while adapting agricultural practices and technology to the changing climate.
wonkhe.com
Risks to be managed? Universities and national security
If you heard recent debates in Parliament or read the news this week you would be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to security universities, students, and researchers are risks to be managed. This view does not reflect the substantial contribution that universities and other institutions make to national...
US announces visa ban on individuals 'undermining' Nigeria's election
The United States has announced visa restrictions on individuals believed to be "undermining the democratic process" in a recent election in Nigeria.
Free online courses could be a path to higher education in African countries but awareness is low
Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the largest regions in the world and has the lowest rates of participation in higher education anywhere in the world. The World Bank reported in 2020 that only 9.4% of the region’s tertiary education age group is enrolled. The global average ratio is 38%.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. blocks entry to those 'undermining' Nigerian democracy - Kalkine Media
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it is restricting entry to people "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria" and their family members ahead of that country's elections this year. "Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria — including in...
CoinDesk
Central African Republic Forms Committee to Draft Crypto Bill
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Central African Republic has formed a committee of experts from several government ministries to draft crypto legislation, President Faustin-Archange Touadera said ina tweet on Friday. The departments involved include the Ministry of Mines...
