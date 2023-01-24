Read full article on original website
Related
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
financemagnates.com
Morgan Stanley Fines Employees Up to $1M for Messaging Breaches
Morgan Stanley, a New York-based global investment bank, has penalized some of its employees with fines ranging between a few thousands of dollars to over $1 million for using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to discuss official business. Sources told the Financial Times, which first broke the news, that Morgan...
CoinTelegraph
U.S. home-loan banks lent billions of dollars to crypto banks: Report
The United States Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) is lending billions of dollars to two of the largest cryptocurrency banks in an effort to mitigate the effects of a surge in withdrawals, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 21. The FHLB is a consortium...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Vs. Banks: Crypto Beats Top Banking Giants In Market Cap Department
Bitcoin continues to push the cryptocurrency industry toward widespread acceptance on a worldwide scale, engaging directly with big traditional entities such as banks. The crypto’s remarkable market capitalization is illustrative of the asset class’ future potential. Bitcoin has been at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry; not only...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
financemagnates.com
Liquidnet Cooperates with BondAuction to Integrate OMS
Liquidnet, a private trading operator owned by TP ICAP, announced on Wednesday that it is cooperating with BondAuction to provide access to BondAuction's offering from their Order Management System (OMS). Liquidnet Cooperates with BondAuction. BondAuction, a provider of auction platforms for primary debt capital markets, will allow the company to...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Platform Luno Sheds 35% of Workforce
Luno, the digital assets exchange based in London, announced a massive workforce reduction yesterday, feeling the harmful effects of the prolonged crypto winter and turbulence in the technology industries. Luno Cuts Massive Part of Its Team. According to Wednesday's statement, Luno decided to lay off 35% of its current staff,...
financemagnates.com
Tixee adds Match-Prime Liquidity as its Liquidity Provider
Tixee, an award-winning broker offering a diverse range of trading instruments, decided to cooperate with Match-Prime, Forex and CFD Liquidity Provider, authorised and regulated by CySEC. Tixee has entered the Match-Prime liquidity pool, which consists of over 2000 trading instruments and 9 asset classes, thus responding to the growing needs...
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Buterin Proposes 'Stealth Addresses' to Enhance Privacy Protections
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterinreleased a new blog post over the weekend proposing a "stealth address system" for enhanced privacy protections for blockchain users. In his writing, Buterin notes that assuring privacy remains a big...
blockchainmagazine.net
ChatGPT In Blockchain Technology – Will It Work?
Blockchain technology can revolutionise how we conduct transactions, manage data, and interact with one another. However, one of the major challenges facing blockchain is its complexity, which can make it difficult for the average person to understand and use. This is where ChatGPT, the powerful language model developed by OpenAI, comes in. ChatGPT has the ability to bridge the gap between blockchain and the average user by providing a natural language interface for interacting with the blockchain. ChatGPT in blockchain technology can make the understanding of the technology simple enough for the common man.
financemagnates.com
Crypto Trojan Horses
A Trojan Horse is an object that looks inviting or desirable but is used to smuggle in something hidden that the receiver wouldn’t otherwise have accepted. In the world of crypto, Bitcoin’s price action has been referred to as a Trojan Horse. In this case, buyers are first attracted by the digital currency’s historically rising prices, but by holding and trading coins buyers unknowingly legitimize and organically promote Bitcoin. Thus, its true benefits, decentralization, a fixed supply and freedom from central planners, are further disseminated.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto-friendly Stripe weighs public offering: Report
Internet payment processor Stripe is reportedly eyeing a public offering and has set a 12-month timeline to explore the possibility. Stripe has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to advise on the feasibility and timing of a public-market debut, according to a Jan. 26 report by The Wall Street Journal. A source with knowledge of the matter told the Journal that Stripe's executives will either take the company public or allow employees to sell shares in a private transaction.
Comments / 0