Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida Man Won The Lottery Because A Customer Cut Him In Line & What He'll Do With The Cash
A Florida man had quite a lucky day on January 25 just when he thought otherwise. Stephen Espinoza, 43, went to a Publix grocery store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket at the machine when someone cut right in front of him in line. That may have just been the...
Florida lottery winner turns $20 ticket into $5 million prize
Lottery tickets, like everything, have gotten pricey in recent years. Paying $20 for a lottery ticket might sound extravagant to some, but it was a superb investment for Alpeshkumar Patel, a Florida resident who turned it into a $5,000,000 prize.
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Barefoot Bay
The Florida Lottery has confirmed that a winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a store in the Barefoot Bay community in Micco, Florida. The ticket was sold at the Barefoot Bay Food Store located at 935 Barefoot Boulevard. The total prize is $34,860, but there were five winners. The...
Florida man who was cut in Publix ticket line wins $1M lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
Here Are The 5 Best Taco Restaurants In Florida
We love Tacos! Our friends over at Trips Discover put together a list of the Best Taco Spots in Florida. Two of these are in the Tampa Bay Area, and I’ve had the pleasure of going. My sister went to the one in Jacksonville and says it’s awesome. I don’t know about you , but I could eat tacos everyday of the week! If you are a big fan, you are going to want to check out this list. Some are worth the travel. If you have some places we should add, let us know! Below are the Best 5 Taco Restaurants in Florida.
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
How to buy new home in Florida
There are several steps to buying a new home in Florida:. Get pre-approved for a mortgage: It's important to know how much home you can afford before you start looking. Obtain pre-approval from a lender to get an idea of your budget.
Florida Man's $30 Turns Into Huge $1 Million Lottery Win
A South Florida man scored a huge lottery prize after playing a $30 scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said 68-year-old Scott Petersen, of Jensen Beach, claimed his $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Monday, January 23. Petersen chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
Powerball jackpot increases to $572 million
MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot. There was no big winner in Wednesday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $572 million. It has a cash value of $308.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40, and the Powerball number was 18.The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner.The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Tickets cost $2 each. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
A fishing license in Florida
A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
Which States are Large Numbers of Relocators to Florida Coming From? What Counties are They Going To?
Many believe that driver's license exchange data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is a reliable indicator of where relocators to Florida are coming from. That's because changing one's driver's license to a Florida version shows a desire to become a permanent resident.
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
