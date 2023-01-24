MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot. There was no big winner in Wednesday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $572 million. It has a cash value of $308.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40, and the Powerball number was 18.The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner.The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Tickets cost $2 each. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO