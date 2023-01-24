ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Barefoot Bay

The Florida Lottery has confirmed that a winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a store in the Barefoot Bay community in Micco, Florida. The ticket was sold at the Barefoot Bay Food Store located at 935 Barefoot Boulevard. The total prize is $34,860, but there were five winners. The...
MICCO, FL
wfla.com

Florida man who was cut in Publix ticket line wins $1M lottery prize

WFLA

Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The 5 Best Taco Restaurants In Florida

We love Tacos! Our friends over at Trips Discover put together a list of the Best Taco Spots in Florida. Two of these are in the Tampa Bay Area, and I’ve had the pleasure of going. My sister went to the one in Jacksonville and says it’s awesome. I don’t know about you , but I could eat tacos everyday of the week! If you are a big fan, you are going to want to check out this list. Some are worth the travel. If you have some places we should add, let us know! Below are the Best 5 Taco Restaurants in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
malta

How to buy new home in Florida

There are several steps to buying a new home in Florida:. Get pre-approved for a mortgage: It's important to know how much home you can afford before you start looking. Obtain pre-approval from a lender to get an idea of your budget.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida Man's $30 Turns Into Huge $1 Million Lottery Win

A South Florida man scored a huge lottery prize after playing a $30 scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said 68-year-old Scott Petersen, of Jensen Beach, claimed his $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Monday, January 23. Petersen chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Powerball jackpot increases to $572 million

MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot. There was no big winner in Wednesday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $572 million. It has a cash value of $308.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40, and the Powerball number was 18.The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner.The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Tickets cost $2 each. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
FLORIDA STATE
Oscar

A fishing license in Florida

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE

