Snowfest set to take over Muskegon

Snow Volleyball, Euchre, Cornhole, and a chili cook-off-- what more can you ask for from a citywide festival?

Well, you can find out January 28th.

Snowfest set to take over Musekgon

The Trinity Health Arena— not to mention local businesses— will be overflowing with both indoor and outdoor events.

Sign yourself up for the progressive Euchre tournament , grab a partner for Cornhole , or get a team together for Snow Volleyball !

Either way, make sure to grab a bowl and get a taste of the best chili Muskegon has to offer. Almost a dozen restaurants and food trucks will be battling it out for the top prize inside Trinity Health Arena. Tickets are just $15 for 10 tastings .

Festival organizers are looking for volunteers! If you're interested; see what you can offer the festival here .

Snowfest starts at 9 a.m., and the cook-off runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Check their website for the full schedule of events to plan your trip!