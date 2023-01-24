ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Schools to vote on program to address student homelessness

By Larissa Scott
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYIP2_0kPFsRMW00

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board will vote on the new Pathways of Hope program , which addresses homelessness in the school district.

“It is a very, very big issue,” said Huey Dunomes with Metropolitan Ministries.

The number of homeless students has been increasing in Hillsborough County.

“Due to lack of affordable housing, low income, families limited, the rising cost of inflation. Those are the things that we’re seeing on a regular basis,” said Dunomes.

Housing has been a rapidly growing issue since the start of the pandemic.

“We are seeing increasing numbers of housing insecurity, so we decided to look at the school system,” said Kelley Parris, Executive Director of the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County.

That’s how the Pathways of Hope Program came about. The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County is funding the initiative and teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries and the Hillsborough County School District to help as many families as possible.

“We know that the school system is the identifying, the first level of identifying who those families are,” said Parris.

They’ve highlighted 10 schools with a high number of students and families experiencing homelessness.

  • Dover Elementary
  • Forest Hills Elementary
  • Lewis Elementary
  • Mango Elementary
  • Oak Park Elementary
  • Pinecrest Elementary
  • Robinson Elementary
  • Greco Middle School
  • Jennings Middle School
  • Turkey Creek Middle School

According to the district, a total of 556 homeless students were enrolled at the 10 identified schools last school year.

  • Dover-70
  • Forest Hills-55
  • Lewis-70
  • Mango-62
  • Oak Park-55
  • Pinecrest-52
  • Robinson-50
  • Greco-50
  • Jennings-46
  • Turkey Creek-46

“These families are struggling with that, and this is why a program like this is so important to be able to give those skills and services to those families in need to be able to have them rise above this homelessness issue,” said Dunomes.

With the Pathways of Hope program, leaders will be able to hire family resource specialists at the identified schools to work with families of students facing homelessness.

“It takes a toll on your mental health also, so we are funding these 10 positions to get in those schools hands-on. Look at the whole family,” said Parris.

The program will focus on homeless prevention and intervention efforts.

“We want to be able to give and offer services to give a hand up to those individuals before they become a part of the homeless population. We know how difficult it is to dig ourselves out of homelessness,” said Dunomes.

“This is going to be a successful program and we just appreciate all the partnerships that make it work,” said Parris.

The school board meeting starts at 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
flcourier.com

Pinellas County schools ban Morrison book

Pinellas County high school students no longer will have access to Toni Morrison’s first book, “The Bluest Eye,” in their classrooms or libraries. School district officials announced Tuesday that they had removed the title from circulation after a review prompted by the complaint of a parent at Palm Harbor University High.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Thousands of Hillsborough students considered homeless

Many families are facing homelessness for the first time, or they're one emergency away from it. New numbers from Hillsborough County school leaders show there are at least 4,000 homeless students. Hundreds are living in a car or a hotel, which is something the district says it hasn't seen before the housing crisis.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough schools targeting help for students at risk of homelessness

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County schools says more than 3,300 of its students, are by definition, considered homeless. These are students that couch surf, stay at multiple homes or live in cars, according to school district officials. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County schools says more than 3,300...
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Furious parents blast board for Winding Waters K-8 plans

BROOKSVILLE – Angry parents of children at Winding Waters K-8 pleaded with the School Board to keep their kids there, and not force them to attend other schools. The reality, board members said, is that Winding Waters is overcrowded and something has to be done. There are no plans for a district-wide rezoning – as was done several years ago – and high schools will not be affected.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Providing food to New Port Richey neighbors in need

For a Pasco County couple, the care they have for their neighbors is easy to spot week in and week out. Norman and Sandy Alexander are this week's Everyday Heroes. On a rainy New Port Richey morning, we met Norman and Sandy Alexander. Norman had just returned from a local food bank, which they financially help support, with food they’ll distribute. They do it every Thursday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Wages are a big topic at St. Petersburg job fair

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate just hit another low last month, making it that much more competitive for dozens of potential employers at a job fair in St. Petersburg. With the state’s unemployment rate hovering at 2.5%, you might wonder who the applicants are still looking...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo pays $2M for new permitting system

LARGO — For the second time in six years, the city is purchasing new permitting software that staff says will make developers, architects, contractors, engineers and homeowners happy. City commissioners voted 7-0 on Jan. 17 to award a $2 million contract to Tyler Technologies Inc. for the software that...
LARGO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district

The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy