Thomas Butler
2d ago
Mount Baldy can be very tricky. The weather can change in an instant and you can get snowed in quickly. It happened to my family in 1960’s
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands
Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department A man who disappeared on the same mountain as actor Julian Sands has been found, while the star remains missing. Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy Tuesday afternoon, more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Chung sustained "a...
Julian Sands Still Missing After Other Mt. Baldy Hiker Found Alive, Brother Says: 'In My Heart He Has Gone'
The actor has been missing since Jan. 13, when he went hiking on California's Mount Baldy Authorities have found a hiker who went missing on Mount Baldy in California. Their search for Julian Sands continues nearly two weeks after he embarked on a hike at the same mountain. On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff announced in a release that Jim Chung, 75, has been located alive. He'd been reported missing on Jan. 22. The Los Angeles man "suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able...
ABC News
Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. His condition wasn't immediately known. The...
Hiker reported missing on Sunday found alive on Mt. Baldy
Rescue personnel on Tuesday reported that they have located a hiker who was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area. The hiker, North Hollywood-resident Jin Chung, 75, was first reported missing on Sunday, in the same spot where rescue crews were already searching for Julian Sands, the missing British actor who had set out to hike the area on Jan. 13. San Bernardino County firefighters reported that he was found on the side of the mountain and was able to walk out with the help of rescuers. They said that Chung appeared to be in good spirits, but that he had suffered...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Investigators still have no motive in Monterey Park shooting, sheriff says
Investigators still have not found a possible link between the Monterey Park, California, shooting suspect and the 11 people who were killed in the massacre, authorities said Wednesday.Investigators have been unable to "establish a connection between the suspect or any of the victims thus far," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters in a Wednesday night news conference. The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was unmarried, and investigators have been unable "to tie him in romantically to any of the victims so far," Luna said. Luna also revealed that detectives do not believe that Tran had been to the...
foxla.com
3 dead, 8 others hurt in crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly 2-car wreck is under investigation in Orange County late Wednesday night. According to the Placentia Police Department, the crash happened along Orangethorpe Avenue in Placentia around 8:45 p.m. The crash left three people dead – two adults and a child – and eight others hurt.
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
Woman loses husband, daughter and son in 210 Fontana freeway crash
A woman is in mourning after a wrong-way driver slammed into her SUV, killing her husband, daughter, and young son. It happened Saturday, June 14 on the 210 Freeway in Fontana. The Plasencia family was driving westbound when a wrong-way driver in a Ford going eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into their Lexus Sedan. Angelica Plasencia, the matriarch of the family, said her daughter, 16-year-old Mia, her husband Jose, and three-year-old son Ivan Plasencia were killed. Angelica is recovering after multiple surgeries, along with her five-year-old daughter who suffered a broken leg. Angelica's sister said the family decides to donate Ivan's organs so he could save other lives. They're leaning on their faith to guide them during this devasting time."It is going to be painful but only God knows where he is leading us," said Rosa Morales. Over the weekend, friends held a fundraiser car wash, and there will be a food fundraiser in Buena Park. The driver of the Ford also died. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
A Tesla plunged into a California pool after its driver accidentally crashed it through a wall, and teachers from a nearby preschool jumped in to save the 3 passengers
The passengers included a mother, grandmother and a four-year-old child who were rescued by two preschool faculty at a neighborhood school.
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
A Black California family is selling the land stolen from their ancestors back to LA County for $20 million
The Bruce family attorney said the sale of the property "presents an opportunity for my clients to get a glimpse of that legacy that was theirs."
