Memphis Dream Center works to close the opportunity gap

By Corie Ventura
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our community changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in closing the opportunity gap.

Memphis Dream Center is a non-profit organization that focuses on education and equity, food insecurity, and family stability.

“We believe that every family in our community deserves equitable access to education, food, and opportunity,” said executive director Kelli Carson.

They help families navigate crises through their family advocacy center and also offer adult education classes and after-school programming. WREG caught up with them at their Raleigh location.

While there, students receive a nutritious snack plus a healthy hot dinner before they head home— which is essential due to food insecurities in the community.

After snack time, they break off into groups for their homework sessions. Then, it’s off to their enrichment classes, which include activities like cooking, cosmetology, and nature walks.

For Tereka Lockett, whose ten-year-old daughter has been attending their after-school program for the last few years, afternoons have been less hectic.

“We do have a little quality time when we get home. We don’t have to rush to do this or rush to do that, she said.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Memphis Dream Center $1,000 because when you offer access to similar resources found in other parts of the city and county, you start to close the opportunity gap.

A true community changer.

To learn more about Memphis Dream Center, click here .

