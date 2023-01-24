ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, Prices

PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

New Pensacola Beach Sailfish sign now fully operational

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The new Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign is now fully operational. The sign sustained damage during Hurricane Sally in 2020.  Work to replace the sign, built by Plastic Arts Sign Company of Pensacola, began on Dec. 6, 2022. “I am extremely pleased to have a new iconic Pensacola Beach sign showing […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WFLA

Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alcohol ban dates set for 2023 Gulf Shores spring break

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - In just over a month, Baldwin County beaches will be filling with spring breakers and the Gulf Shores wants to remind its visitors that alcohol will not be allowed on the beach. This will be the eighth year the city has enforced the ordinance. As...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
NICEVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Used furniture and small appliances on sale Saturday in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The CALM Furniture Resale Store in Niceville will be open on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop for gently used furniture and small appliances at the store located at 201 Redwood Avenue in Niceville. Sales from the store benefit Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms, or CALM.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Artist speaks out after downtown artwork vandalized

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown. Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

We now know the story behind Mobile Bay's little blue coffin

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box- one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box- found on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore. Inside, not hooks, nor lures nor...
DAPHNE, AL
The Daily South

If You Know What A Hugger Is, You're Probably From Mobile

If you clicked on this article, you are probably: A. From Mobile, Alabama, (and its surrounding areas) and want to be sure the writer is as well, or B. From another geographic location and extremely confused as to what a hugger is. Welcome! To start, I was born and raised in Mobile, Scout’s honor. Second, a hugger is not that one aunt who holds onto you an awkward smidge too long during a hug.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Tiltrotor aircraft conducts practice at Foley Municipal Airport

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a lot of interest from the public about the unique Navy Aircraft that practiced at the Foley Airport last Sunday. It was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, known as a tiltrotor aircraft. This is a combination helicopter/airplane which combines the best characteristics of both. It is capable of vertical take-off and landing.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
MOBILE, AL

