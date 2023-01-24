Read full article on original website
Pensacola, Florida, is a great place to buy gold bars, as the city has a number of reputable shops that sell high-quality gold bars at competitive prices. These shops offer a wide variety of gold bars, including those made from pure gold, as well as gold bars that are alloyed with other metals to make them more durable.
New Pensacola Beach Sailfish sign now fully operational
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The new Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign is now fully operational. The sign sustained damage during Hurricane Sally in 2020. Work to replace the sign, built by Plastic Arts Sign Company of Pensacola, began on Dec. 6, 2022. “I am extremely pleased to have a new iconic Pensacola Beach sign showing […]
Pensacola taco shop named to Yelp’s Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2022
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In a new ranking by Yelp, a Pensacola taco shop has been named in the top 100 Florida Restaurants of 2022. This is the first-ever guide done by Yelp for Florida restaurants, according to their website. Yelp ranked restaurants based on a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor behind bars again, allegedly took $180K from victim
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke […]
Mystery of small urn, baby clothes found on Alabama Gulf Coast solved
The mystery of a box found Sunday on an Alabama Gulf Coast beach has apparently been solved. WPMI is reporting that Daphne police have been contacted by a family connected to a blue box found by a would-be fisher on the sand in May Day Park. Police believed the find...
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
Alcohol ban dates set for 2023 Gulf Shores spring break
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - In just over a month, Baldwin County beaches will be filling with spring breakers and the Gulf Shores wants to remind its visitors that alcohol will not be allowed on the beach. This will be the eighth year the city has enforced the ordinance. As...
Explore Pensacola, Florida with Airbnb, A Wide Variety of Unique and Comfortable Lodging Options
Pensacola, Florida is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful beaches, historic downtown area, and delicious seafood. One popular way for visitors to find lodging in the area is through Airbnb, a platform that allows homeowners to rent out their properties to travelers.
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff, friends of Cassie Carli react to Spanevelo federal indictment
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Thursday was a win for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and friends of Cassie Carli, they said, as they announced the federal indictment against Carli’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo. “This is a great day for Santa Rosa County,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “Because we are getting a scumbag off […]
Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back. “I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes. Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value […]
Used furniture and small appliances on sale Saturday in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The CALM Furniture Resale Store in Niceville will be open on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop for gently used furniture and small appliances at the store located at 201 Redwood Avenue in Niceville. Sales from the store benefit Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms, or CALM.
Artist speaks out after downtown artwork vandalized
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown. Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were […]
We now know the story behind Mobile Bay's little blue coffin
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box- one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box- found on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore. Inside, not hooks, nor lures nor...
If You Know What A Hugger Is, You're Probably From Mobile
If you clicked on this article, you are probably: A. From Mobile, Alabama, (and its surrounding areas) and want to be sure the writer is as well, or B. From another geographic location and extremely confused as to what a hugger is. Welcome! To start, I was born and raised in Mobile, Scout’s honor. Second, a hugger is not that one aunt who holds onto you an awkward smidge too long during a hug.
Tiltrotor aircraft conducts practice at Foley Municipal Airport
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a lot of interest from the public about the unique Navy Aircraft that practiced at the Foley Airport last Sunday. It was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, known as a tiltrotor aircraft. This is a combination helicopter/airplane which combines the best characteristics of both. It is capable of vertical take-off and landing.
Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
