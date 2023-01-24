ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Pharmacy marks the start of its 100th year with a centennial kickoff celebration on Thursday. The College of Pharmacy is the oldest health college at UF. Alumni, faculty, staff, and students from the college are all invited to the celebration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year. On Wednesday, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet. He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years. He...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today. Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control. The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday. The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company. The preferred session will be Tuesday. Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy