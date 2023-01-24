Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
WCJB
Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
WCJB
UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Pharmacy marks the start of its 100th year with a centennial kickoff celebration on Thursday. The College of Pharmacy is the oldest health college at UF. Alumni, faculty, staff, and students from the college are all invited to the celebration.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/26
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talk thrill-seeking adventures during our favorite time of the morning. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
WCJB
5th graders at Williams Elementary School present their colonial village Williamsville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williams Elementary School 5th graders will be present their colonial village Williamsville to their fellow students on Thursday. For first time in two years, 39 students will present nine scenes representing different aspects of colonial life. Students will be in costume and using props and sets,...
WCJB
Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year. On Wednesday, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet. He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years. He...
WCJB
Marion Cultural Alliance and local artists gather for their annual report
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Creative minds met in Ocala to talk about how to advance the arts. Members of the Marion Cultural Alliance along with local artists gathered for their annual report. MCA raised more than more than $400,000 in the last year and used it to support artists and...
WCJB
ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today. Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control. The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre...
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday. The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.
WCJB
Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
WCJB
University of Florida veterinary program gets funding to address shelter vet shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine is receiving a grant of $510,000 from Petco Love to address the shortage of shelter medicine vets. “There are some shelters in Florida that have no vet,” said Julie Levy, professor of shelter medicine. “Sometimes it’s because they’re...
WCJB
‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville Transportation officials walked and talked along with residents, in ‘Corridor Walks’, to get their input to create safer roads. Corridor Walks is a six-segment outreach from January 24th through the 26th. “I’m glad the city is taking user input on how...
WCJB
Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday. The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company. The preferred session will be Tuesday. Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during...
WCJB
Day two of the point in time count takes place in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is the second day for the point in time count in Columbia County. It can help identify strengths and gaps in our community’s current homelessness assistance system. United Way officials are looking for volunteers to conduct this survey. They are also asking for...
WCJB
Micanopy Mayor Pro-Tem accused of homophonic remarks against LGBTQ-owned store
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Restless Mommas is an LGBTQ-owned store that opened its doors in downtown Micanopy in June of 2022. “I would actively tell people if you aren’t finding what you want here restless mommas has some really awesome stuff,” said Margaret Delisle from the Shady Oak Gallery.
WCJB
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews contained a fire in Hampton neighborhood
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: All units have been released at this time. There will be smoke in the area during the morning hours on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a Bradford County neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Bradford County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to...
WCJB
Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
WCJB
Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday evening. MCFR crews say they got several calls of a truck on fire in Belleview near Lady Luck Cafe around 5 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene and were able to put...
Comments / 0