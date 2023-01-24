Read full article on original website
southwestarkansasradio.com
Best Care classes being offered by area county Extension offices
The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service of Howard, Pike, and Sevier counties along with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education and the Professional Development Registry (PDR) are offering free childcare training programs and resources. Training classes are registered with PDR & Supports Better Beginnings, training is...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville City Council officially approves purchase of fire truck
Monday afternoon, the Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting. The motion to purchase the 2019 Sutphen Custom Rescue fire truck at the special called meeting was only approved by a simple majority but required a minimum of 6 votes to be official. As requested, Fire Chief Justin Thorton presented the financial agreement to the council for the 2019 Sutphen Custom Rescue Pumper.
southwestarkansasradio.com
HMH continues to make changes as a result of cyber incident
The Howard Memorial Hospital Board of Directors held their regular monthly meeting Tuesday. CFO Bill Craig provided an overview of the financial report for the month of December 2022. Another factor that Craig wanted to present to the board is the stimulus money that will be on their budget for...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Amity resident arrested in Dierks for possession of drugs with purpose to deliver
On December 2nd, Dierks Police Officer Kyler Turner conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 70 in Dierks on a vehicle for violation of tail lamps, reflectors, and defective equipment. The driver was identified as 23 year old Fredrick Ugene Provence of Amity. As reported Howard County Deputy Jake Eudy came...
hopeprescott.com
US 278 Blocked East of Hope Airport
A truck and trailer loaded with joists was blocking US 278 east of the Hope Airport Wednesday starting about 2:30pm. The trailer appeared to have slipped in a ditch while pulling into the highway. Traffic from the West diverted through Oakhaven.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Dunaway updates city council on Mount Pleasant Drive bridge project
The Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting yesterday. The meeting started off with Mayor Larry Dunaway swearing in Vivian Wright. Wright will be representing Ward 3 position 2. Finance Director Kimberly Green provided an overview of the statement of revenue and expenditures for the month of December 2022.
ktoy1047.com
Wreck at 220 mile marker injures truck driver
A pair of semi-trucks wrecked on the interstate leaving one of them overturned. Texarkana police and Red River Wrecker worked the scene. One of the drivers was injured and treated at a local hospital. A Bowie County deputy is returning to active duty after being severely wounded in August of...
socialhiker.net
Chilly Willy on Hot Springs
Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Fantastic hike! Lots of snow on the ground, not hard to walk on. It wasn’t windy only at the summit. We used our hiking poles & a few of us wore our microspikes to summit from the tower…
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Cancer Center Receives American Cancer Society Award
Congratulations to the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Cancer Center for being recognized by the American Cancer Society. They were named the Screening Provider of the Year and received the Transportation Grant Recognition. Our Cancer Center team set their sights on improving the lung cancer screening rates of patients in...
southwestarkansasradio.com
EHC hosting quilt and crocket workshop; Jan. 27
The Howard County Extension Homemakers Club will be hosting a Quilt and Crochet Workshop on January 27th. This workshop is to teach basic heritage skills and is open to anyone wanting to learn how to piece quilts or crochet. Patterns for quilt piecing are available at the Extension office or you may bring projects on which you are working on.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas colleges join forces for new degree program
Two institutions of higher education are partnering to offer a new degree program to students in central Arkansas. Officials with the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Tuesday announced the partnership with National Park College. Starting next fall, students at NPC’s Hot Springs campus will be able to earn credits for a bachelor’s degree of business administration.
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own unregistered braces for handguns. The Garland County Sheriff, along with several others, announced Friday, Jan. 19, that he will not enforce the new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces. “The ATF is concerned...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
Magic Springs Announces Tesla As First of its 2023 Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
