Louisiana State

Lake Charles American Press

Louisiana officials look for alternate solutions for transportation project funding

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson and state Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington — who is chairman of the House of Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee — chimed in on the conversation surrounding the stagnation of the Louisiana gas tax at a recent Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana webinar.
WKRG News 5

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
KNOE TV8

Homeowner’s insurance crisis in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special season to debate Louisiana’s insurance crisis begins next week in Baton Rouge. “This was a bill we passed in 2022, and they want us to put some dollars toward that fund to hopefully either attract or obtain existing state insurers in the property and casualty market,” State Representative Michael Echols (R-14) explained.
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Louisiana Illuminator

Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws

Nearly half of Louisiana sheriffs are in violation of a state law regulating the preservation and destruction of public records, according to documents provided by state officials. Of the 64 sheriffs statewide, 23 have never secured state approval for a records retention policy, three allowed their policies to expire, one as far back as 1980, […] The post Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
