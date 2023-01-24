Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Louisiana officials look for alternate solutions for transportation project funding
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson and state Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington — who is chairman of the House of Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee — chimed in on the conversation surrounding the stagnation of the Louisiana gas tax at a recent Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana webinar.
fox8live.com
Top Louisiana legislator Tanner Magee undecided on supporting incentive package for insurers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The special legislative session on Louisiana’s insurance crisis is less than a week away, and the No. 2 leader in the state House of Representatives is not ready to say he will support the lone item on the agenda. House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee...
La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The federal-state program played a vital part in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the...
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
ktalnews.com
Where’s the longest rural postal route in Louisiana? It’s in Robeline!
NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – One postal worker in Louisiana really has her work cut out for her. Her route covers a whopping 153 miles through rural areas in Natchitoches Parish, the longest route in the state. Kim Ferguson loves to serve her community and meet the people along the...
KTBS
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana has officially expired
ST. AMANT, La. - A $50,000 lottery ticket officially expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. It was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant. The winning ticket had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. People are wondering...
KNOE TV8
Homeowner’s insurance crisis in Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special season to debate Louisiana’s insurance crisis begins next week in Baton Rouge. “This was a bill we passed in 2022, and they want us to put some dollars toward that fund to hopefully either attract or obtain existing state insurers in the property and casualty market,” State Representative Michael Echols (R-14) explained.
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
NOLA.com
High-tech helicopter flights lead to pollution notices for Louisiana oil and gas plants
The rare use of high-tech helicopter surveillance has led to federal pollution violation notices for a list of Louisiana oil and gas facilities, documents and officials say, with the inspections having targeted a wide range of plants throughout the state. The overflights using an infrared detection camera occurred in 2021,...
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
postsouth.com
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
wwno.org
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
Louisiana Democratic Party ‘funneled’ utility donations to climate candidate challenger
This story was originally published by DeSmog. Louisiana Democratic Party leaders are accused of funneling thousands of dollars from utility companies to the campaign of a fossil fuel–friendly candidate who ran for reelection on the state’s utility regulatory committee. Campaign finance records filed this week show that the...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
wbrz.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE - Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Monday they are going to be acquired by Elevance Health, impacting 1.9 million policy holders. The company says the acquisition is supposed to be complete by the end of 2023. BCBSLA said their headquarters will remain in...
Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws
Nearly half of Louisiana sheriffs are in violation of a state law regulating the preservation and destruction of public records, according to documents provided by state officials. Of the 64 sheriffs statewide, 23 have never secured state approval for a records retention policy, three allowed their policies to expire, one as far back as 1980, […] The post Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
