BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO