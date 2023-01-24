Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young...
Bobby Shares Heartwarming Story About Jake Owen
Jake Owen helped Arnold's Country Kitchen 10 years ago!
Florida Georgia Line’s Hiatus Came as a Surprise to Duo’s Tyler Hubbard
Florida Georgia Line's hiatus has freed up bandmate Tyler Hubbard a solo career, which is an opportunity he's grateful for, these days. But back when the duo first decided to part ways, it was his partner Brian Kelley's idea — and Hubbard admits that at first, it came as a shock.
Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’
Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Shows Exactly What ‘Boy Mom’ Life Is All About in Hilarious Video
Luke Bryan is one of the biggest names in country music. However, footage on his wife Caroline Boyer’s Instagram account proves he’s also just a boy at heart. In a new post, Boyer showed Luke Bryan fans exactly what it’s like to live in a house full of boys, revealing what “boy mom” life is really all about.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN
Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
Anna Faris Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Darius Rucker Reacted to Post Malone’s Cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’
Darius Rucker hit a career milestone around the time Post Malone recorded Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be with You."
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy: 'Happy and Healthy'
Country singer Kolby Cooper and his wife Jillian have announced they've welcomed a "happy and healthy" baby boy to their family. Already parents to two daughters — Charlee, 2, and Josie, 4 — the couple revealed that their first son, Karter Brian Haze Cooper, was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. Baby Karter came into the world weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 21½ inches.
Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”
With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Is His Key to Staying Humble, Despite Growing Fame
Despite all of his success — 14 consecutive No. 1 hits at country radio and two CMA Entertainer of the Year trophies, to name just a couple — Luke Combs has built his brand on being an "everyman" who, at the end of the day, is just a regular guy.
iheart.com
Lauren Alaina Reveals Gorgeous Makeup Routine While Dancing To Miley Cyrus
Lauren Alaina revealed the step-by-step process to achieve her flawless look, and danced along to Miley Cyrus’ sassy, empowering anthem in the process. Sticking with her signature style of posting everything with a pun, Alaina captioned the reel on Instagram: “Lip stickin’ it to the man 💄.” The “Road Less Traveled” star kicks off the video with a fresh face and damp hair, and sings along to “Flowers” as she invites her social media followers to get ready with her.
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa
Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event. In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his...
Megan Moroney Delivers Perfect Acoustic Cover Of Zach Bryan’s Fan-Favorite Song “The Good I’ll Do”
I like it.. I like it a lot. Megan Moroney recently did a fantastic acoustic cover of Zach Bryan’s “The Good I’ll Do,” which was included on his massive 2022 debut studio album American Heartbreak. The song was also featured on an episode of the hit series Yellowstone in November, and not only was a portion or short clip of it on the episode, the whole entire thing played at the closing of it, showing some great shots of the cowboy […] The post Megan Moroney Delivers Perfect Acoustic Cover Of Zach Bryan’s Fan-Favorite Song “The Good I’ll Do” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
Comments / 0