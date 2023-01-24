ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
Deadline

Anna Faris Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy: 'Happy and Healthy'

Country singer Kolby Cooper and his wife Jillian have announced they've welcomed a "happy and healthy" baby boy to their family. Already parents to two daughters — Charlee, 2, and Josie, 4 — the couple revealed that their first son, Karter Brian Haze Cooper, was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. Baby Karter came into the world weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 21½ inches.
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”

With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
iheart.com

Lauren Alaina Reveals Gorgeous Makeup Routine While Dancing To Miley Cyrus

Lauren Alaina revealed the step-by-step process to achieve her flawless look, and danced along to Miley Cyrus’ sassy, empowering anthem in the process. Sticking with her signature style of posting everything with a pun, Alaina captioned the reel on Instagram: “Lip stickin’ it to the man 💄.” The “Road Less Traveled” star kicks off the video with a fresh face and damp hair, and sings along to “Flowers” as she invites her social media followers to get ready with her.
Whiskey Riff

Megan Moroney Delivers Perfect Acoustic Cover Of Zach Bryan’s Fan-Favorite Song “The Good I’ll Do”

I like it.. I like it a lot. Megan Moroney recently did a fantastic acoustic cover of Zach Bryan’s “The Good I’ll Do,” which was included on his massive 2022 debut studio album American Heartbreak. The song was also featured on an episode of the hit series Yellowstone in November, and not only was a portion or short clip of it on the episode, the whole entire thing played at the closing of it, showing some great shots of the cowboy […] The post Megan Moroney Delivers Perfect Acoustic Cover Of Zach Bryan’s Fan-Favorite Song “The Good I’ll Do” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
