Pike County, AR

residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/15

Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Megan Nicole Billy of Waldron was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 19 at 4:51 p.m. and remains at the SCADC. Billy was charged with failure to appear – class C felony. Carlton Deshane Mathews of Waldron...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Grand jury charges officers in viral video

Prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday against two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies in the Aug. 21 arrest in the small town of Mulberry. The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies. Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force. Their attorney said they deny the allegations.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
mypulsenews.com

Mena Police Reports

A theft report was taken from a walk-in complainant. A theft report was taken from Walmart. A theft of motor fuel report was taken from Murphy USA. Megan Hubbard, 35, and Curtis Hudson, 53, were both charged with Theft of Property at Walmart. January 17. A report of criminal trespass...
MENA, AR
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
cfodive.com

Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report

John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Nashville City Council officially approves purchase of fire truck

Monday afternoon, the Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting. The motion to purchase the 2019 Sutphen Custom Rescue fire truck at the special called meeting was only approved by a simple majority but required a minimum of 6 votes to be official. As requested, Fire Chief Justin Thorton presented the financial agreement to the council for the 2019 Sutphen Custom Rescue Pumper.
NASHVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Pike County adding new road equipment and one employee

The Pike County Quorum Court held their regular monthly meeting last week. Justices of the Peace approved an ordinance as presented and was based on the 2023 Pike County Budget. The appropriate funds for full-time salaries are $40,643.00, Social Security Matching $3,109.21, Retirement $6,226.54, and Health Insurance $6,600. Pike County...
KRMG

1 dead after Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened on Jan. 20 on I-40 about 3 miles west of Muldrow. According to OHP, a truck headed west rear-ended another car on I-40....
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own unregistered braces for handguns. The Garland County Sheriff, along with several others, announced Friday, Jan. 19, that he will not enforce the new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces. “The ATF is concerned...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR

