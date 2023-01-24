Read full article on original website
southwestarkansasradio.com
Amity resident arrested in Dierks for possession of drugs with purpose to deliver
On December 2nd, Dierks Police Officer Kyler Turner conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 70 in Dierks on a vehicle for violation of tail lamps, reflectors, and defective equipment. The driver was identified as 23 year old Fredrick Ugene Provence of Amity. As reported Howard County Deputy Jake Eudy came...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/15
Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Megan Nicole Billy of Waldron was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 19 at 4:51 p.m. and remains at the SCADC. Billy was charged with failure to appear – class C felony. Carlton Deshane Mathews of Waldron...
Congressman Womack’s son arrested, facing over a dozen charges after Tontitown police pursuit
The son of Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack was arrested and is facing 13 charges after attempting to flee from police in Tontitown.
KHBS
Former Crawford County deputies involved in violent arrest taken into federal custody
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two former Crawford County deputieswho were fired after their involvement in a violent arrest have been taken into federal custody, according to Connor Hagan, FBI spokesperson. Levi White, 32, and Zackary King, 27, were arraigned in Fort Smith Tuesday on federal civil rights offenses, according...
Crawford County deputies arrested by FBI for excessive force during violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County deputies who were seen on video hitting a man outside a Mulberry gas station in August 2022 have been arrested by the FBI. According to the FBI spokesperson, US Marshals took Levi White and Zachary King into custody Tuesday morning and went to their first appearance at the federal courthouse in Fort Smith.
ktoy1047.com
Grand jury charges officers in viral video
Prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday against two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies in the Aug. 21 arrest in the small town of Mulberry. The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies. Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force. Their attorney said they deny the allegations.
Russellville police: Elementary students taken to hospital after eating candy possibly containing THC
Russellville police said that students from Dwight Elementary School were taken to a hospital after eating candy possibly containing THC Tuesday morning.
mypulsenews.com
Mena Police Reports
A theft report was taken from a walk-in complainant. A theft report was taken from Walmart. A theft of motor fuel report was taken from Murphy USA. Megan Hubbard, 35, and Curtis Hudson, 53, were both charged with Theft of Property at Walmart. January 17. A report of criminal trespass...
Fort Smith police investigating rash of restaurant burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating after officers responded to several recent burglaries of local restaurants.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
OHP: Missing man identified as victim in deadly crash
Officials say a man who was reported missing has been identified as as the victim in a deadly car accident.
KTUL
21-year-old man missing for weeks, Adair County Sheriff's Office investigating
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Adair County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has not been seen since December. ACSO says Brady Southworth has been missing since Dec. 17, 2022, when he was seen in Westville, Okla. Southworth is 6-foot-5 and weighs 175 pounds. He...
Fort Smith Police to temporarily stop responding to minor accidents, enacting 'inclement weather policy'
FORT SMITH, Ark — As heavy snowfall continues in the River Valley, the Fort Smith Police Department is being inundated with traffic accident calls. As a result, they have stated that they "must temporarily suspend the immediate investigation of minor traffic accidents that involve property damage only." Involved parties...
cfodive.com
Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report
John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville City Council officially approves purchase of fire truck
Monday afternoon, the Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting. The motion to purchase the 2019 Sutphen Custom Rescue fire truck at the special called meeting was only approved by a simple majority but required a minimum of 6 votes to be official. As requested, Fire Chief Justin Thorton presented the financial agreement to the council for the 2019 Sutphen Custom Rescue Pumper.
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
southwestarkansasradio.com
Pike County adding new road equipment and one employee
The Pike County Quorum Court held their regular monthly meeting last week. Justices of the Peace approved an ordinance as presented and was based on the 2023 Pike County Budget. The appropriate funds for full-time salaries are $40,643.00, Social Security Matching $3,109.21, Retirement $6,226.54, and Health Insurance $6,600. Pike County...
1 dead after Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened on Jan. 20 on I-40 about 3 miles west of Muldrow. According to OHP, a truck headed west rear-ended another car on I-40....
talkbusiness.net
Hotel property sale the top Sebastian County property deal in December
A $2.45 million sale of the Rodeway Hotel at 2123 Burnham Road was the top Sebastian County property deals in December, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. The hotel, located near the McDonald’s restaurant on Rogers Avenue near Interstate 540, was sold by Sunny...
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own unregistered braces for handguns. The Garland County Sheriff, along with several others, announced Friday, Jan. 19, that he will not enforce the new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces. “The ATF is concerned...
