Los Angeles, CA

Culver City to Host Meeting on Oil Well Prohibition Within the Inglewood Oil Field

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera and Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin are members of the City Council’s Ad Hoc Regional Oil Operations Subcommittee, otherwise known as the Oil Drilling Subcommittee. This Subcommittee is hosting a virtual meeting on January 26, 2023 at 6 PM to discuss an Amendment to Los Angeles County’s Baldwin Hills Community Standards District (BHCSD). The Amendment seeks to prohibit new oil wells within the Inglewood Oil Field (IOF), while allowing existing wells to continue operation under a nonconforming status.
CULVER CITY, CA
CCUSD Assistant Superintendent Robert Quinn Announces Retirement

Robert Quinn, the District’s Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, announced this week that he would be retiring from CCUSD, effective June 30, 2023. Quinn spent six years in the Assistant Superintendent role after serving the District for 18 years as the Director of Information Technology. Quinn has strong connections to...
CULVER CITY, CA
Egg Shortage Taking Toll on Struggling Westside Food Bank

Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages. Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try and find eggs as scarce shelves shock customers around the country. WSFB has been unable to purchase eggs from its typical sources. An avian flu outbreak and inflation have been...
SANTA MONICA, CA

