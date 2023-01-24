Culver City Mayor Albert Vera and Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin are members of the City Council’s Ad Hoc Regional Oil Operations Subcommittee, otherwise known as the Oil Drilling Subcommittee. This Subcommittee is hosting a virtual meeting on January 26, 2023 at 6 PM to discuss an Amendment to Los Angeles County’s Baldwin Hills Community Standards District (BHCSD). The Amendment seeks to prohibit new oil wells within the Inglewood Oil Field (IOF), while allowing existing wells to continue operation under a nonconforming status.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO