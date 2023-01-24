Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastendbeacon.com
Inaugural Splash for CAST to Be Held Sunday
On Sunday, Jan. 29, the North Fork Polar Bears, a winter swim group of more than 80 members and growing, will host its inaugural Splash for CAST — a charitable cold water plunge at Truman Beach, at 19340 Main Road in East Marion. Onsite registration and check-in begin at...
eastendbeacon.com
A Push to Revive the Greenport Theater
Pictured Above: The marquee of the Greenport Theater. |. North Fork Arts Center photo. A new community organization, the North Fork Arts Center, is working to raise $1 million to turn the Greenport Theater into a non-profit community arts center, just as the historic theater on Front Street was put up for sale for $5.5 million earlier this January.
27east.com
Jet Squadron Spotted Training Over East End
A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. Remember the hole in the ozone layer? Some smug anti-environmentalists have been known to cite the concern in the 1980s as an example of how science creates terrifying scenarios from time to time that get lots of media attention, only to forget about them when the next big thing comes along. Whatever happened to THAT, they laugh? Well, as it turns out, the scientists had it exactly right: In the mid-1980s, they found a dangerous thinning of the layer in the stratosphere that protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, mostly caused by the use of chemicals ... 26 Jan 2023 by Editorial Board.
27east.com
Former Legislator, Westhampton Resident George Guldi Guilty of Fraud, Again
How do you spell recidivist? George Guldi. The former Suffolk County Legislator representing the South Fork and one time Westhampton Beach resident, along with accomplice, Victoria Davidson, was convicted of... more. 27east.com · Village Trustees and Mayor Trade Barbs Over Police Chief Pick Southampton Village Mayor ... by 27Speaks.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
longislandadvance.net
Shorefront Park living shoreline breaks ground, finally!
Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Village of Patchogue hosted New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez, among other politicians including county executive Steve Bellone, for a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
longislandadvance.net
Smith Point Bridge Replacement Project awareness
The Smith Point Bridge Replacement Project held a Construction Awareness Information Session on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., in the William Floyd High School auditorium, located at 240 Mastic Beach …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
27east.com
Southampton Village Administrator Sues Mayor, Alleges Discrimination
Charlene Kagel-Betts, the Southampton Village administrator, is suing Mayor Jesse Warren and the village itself, alleging that she was subjected to age and gender discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation... more. George Guldi, the former Suffolk County legislator representing the South Fork and one-time Westhampton Beach ... 26 Jan 2023...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
greaterlongisland.com
The Hero Joint in Patchogue and Bay Shore is leading the way by slashing prices
Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Hero Joint sandwich shops in Patchogue and Bay Shore are slashing prices. “We, like many places, had to raise our prices to keep up with the inflation rocket ship,” said owner John Murray, III. “There wasn’t any enjoyment in this for us, as with many food and beverage operators.”
27east.com
Maximum Sentence for Hampton Bays Man in 2020 Murder and Robbery
Alcides Lopez Cambara, the Hampton Bays man convicted last month in the murder and robbery of Sag Harbor resident Marco Grisales, was given the maximum sentence — 25 years to... more. By Lorna Coppola My daughter Maya and I stopped at a Family Dollar on the way home from...
eastendbeacon.com
Vote to Preserve Steinbeck Property Could Come as Soon as Valentine’s Day
The Sag Harbor home where Nobel Laureate John Steinbeck spent the later years of his life is on the brink of preservation this month, as Southampton Town, the Sag Harbor Partnership and the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas work out the final details to make the property a place where writers can work for generations to come.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Melville and Huntington Station petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from two liquor stores in December. A man allegedly stole a bottle of Hennessy from Liquor Plaza located at 133 Walt Whitman...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead names new principal at Chestnut St. School
The Chestnut Street School in West Hempstead has a new leader — temporarily. Lisa Minicozzi was named the elementary school’s interim principal during the Jan. 17 board of education business meeting, replacing Faith Tripp, who served her last day on Jan. 16. Tripp left after seven years as...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Riverhead grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store. A man allegedly stole approximately $1200 worth of merchandise from Michael Kors, located in the Tanger Outlets, on January 1 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The man fled the parking lot in a red Mazda. S.
New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church
This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a car from a Centereach parking lot in October. A man allegedly stole a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for East Northport Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole items from an East Northport store this month. A man stole merchandise from CVS, located at 2000 Jericho Turnpike, on January 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
Comments / 0