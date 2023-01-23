Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of Hairline
After a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 133 to 115 on Wednesday (January 25), a heckler bashed Lakers star LeBron James for his hairline. In fact, LeBron looked quite frustrated in general after 48 points on his end and yet another lost game. Still, it’s no reason for fans to harass him at his games, as it’s the kind of hate that you don’t want to clap back to.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Rob Pelinka Reveals Lakers’ Trade Deadline Strategy
Rob Pelinka has some work to do. Rob Pelinka is someone who has been criticized a lot by Lakers fans. He is the general manager of the team, and aside from their title in 2020, they have been pretty bad. Overall, the team has made some very questionable moves, and Pelinka is largely responsible. Having said that, fans want him to make some redeeming moves.
Lakers Reportedly Looking To Move On From Patrick Beverley
The Lakers have some moves to make. Over the coming weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot to think about. They are a team that needs some new pieces, especially if they want to make the playoffs. Overall, they are 13th in the Western Conference. However, they are just a winning streak away from being a top-five team in the West.
LeBron James Filmed By Wife Savannah As He Plays “Madden”
LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA, and he is still putting up insane numbers. For instance, he ended up scoring a grand total of 46 points last night against the Clippers. Overall, these kinds of numbers are simply unheard of for a 38-year-old. That being...
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice
At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
Uber Eats Delivery Man Hilariously Interrupts College Game: Watch
The delivery man was immediately ushered off of the court. Uber Eats has become one of the go-to ways for people to consume food. The app is quite simple. You just make an order at any local restaurant. Subsequently, a delivery driver will pick it up and bring it to you. Overall, it is a massive business that has changed the food business forever.
Nike KD 15 “All-Star” Unveiled: Photos
An All-Star version of the Nike KD 15 is on the way. One of the best signature shoes out right now is the Nike KD 15. Kevin Durant has consistently put out some pretty spectacular shoes. Overall, fans have loved his output, and that continues even in his 15th season. At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with his kicks.
Bronny James Jr. Recruitment Process Leads To Complaint From College Coach
One college coach believes Bronny isn’t accessible enough. Bronny James Jr. is currently in the midst of deciding on where he will go to college next year. Of course, he is one of the most hyped recruits in his class. Although some believe this is due to his name, it is actually because he is very good.
Kyle Kuzma Gaining Interest From These Three Teams
Kyle Kuzma is attracting interest around the deadline. When Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards, there was no guarantee that he would land on his feet. After all, his final season in Los Angeles was a difficult one. Overall, he had flashes of brilliance here and there. However, the team was treating him like a lower-tier option which led to some questionable play.
Shaq Roasted Over Rui Hachimura Admission
Shaq threw disrespect at yet another player. Throughout his time on TNT, Shaq has had some pretty bad takes about players in the NBA. He and Charles Barkley have proven that they don’t watch basketball beyond the top teams. Furthermore, they only know the superstar players. If there is a role player on the Indiana Pacers who is making noise, you can bet Shaq does not know who they are.
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk
Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Jordan Luka 1 “Oreo” Unveiled: Photos
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting a common Jumpman color scheme. Luka Doncic has become one of the best players in the NBA, and his Jordan Luka 1 is a top 10 signature sneaker release. Overall, Luka is one of those players that has International appeal, and it has led to some solid sales of his newest offering. In fact, Jordan Brand continues to give this model some great colorways.
Nike LeBron 20 “All-Star” Coming Soon: Photos
All-Star LeBrons are on the way. LeBron James has truly turned heads this past year with the Nike LeBron 20. This is considered to be one of his best signature shoes in quite some time. Overall, it seems like the low-top nature of this shoe is what people appreciate the most about it.
Nike KD 15 “Olympic” Revealed: Photos
The Nike KD 15 remains one of the best signature shoes out there. So far, the Nike KD 15 has proven to be one of the best signature shoes of the NBA season. There have been a plethora of colorways to hit the market, and overall, fans have enjoyed them. In fact, we ranked this as one of the top three signature sneakers of 2023.
Former Lions Player Jessie Lemonier Dead At 25
Very sad news is coming out of the NFL today as it was revealed that former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, Jessie Lemonier, passed away at the age of 25. According to TMZ, the cause of death has yet to be revealed. This is truly shocking news for the NFL...
