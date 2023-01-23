Read full article on original website
Related
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Walmart CEO warns shoppers ‘major shift’ coming in available grocery items in all stores – see the impact on your shop
GROCERY stores will continue to see higher prices as inflation remains at stubborn highs, Walmart’s CEO has warned. Walmart, alongside retailers across the US, has been dealing with inflation, leading to higher prices and unhappier customers. This has prompted lower consumer demand for a store that historically situated itself...
Walmart, Salesforce Make Agreement - But Customers May Hate It
Walmart is joining the retail-as-a-service revolution.
Brand new Walmart remodel will ‘streamline’ shopping process – and it’s good news for customers who hate self-checkout
A NEWLY remodeled Walmart has been designed to streamline the checkout process. A Walmart in Teterboro, New Jersey, was remodeled this week and a store in Farmingdale, New York, has also been upgraded to help customers save time. The renovations feature the transformation of several departments with an enhanced shopping...
Small Businesses Outpace Corporates in Return to Traveling
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have reportedly returned to traveling more quickly than corporates. The amount of money spent on business travel by SMBs has rebounded to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, while that by global and multinational firms lags behind at 61%, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Jan. 23), citing figures from Amex Global Business Travel (GBT).
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Your Local Kohl's and Nordstrom Might Be Closing In 2023
More department store closures are expected in 2023, as some popular retailers struggle to adapt to the changing retail landscape and economic challenges. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Target's anti-theft locks on carts make trying to get purchases to the car a nightmare for shoppers
Recent issues with shoplifting and employee theft are not the only problems big box stores face with shrinkage. They also lose money when people steal their shopping carts. **This article is based on information sourced from news and retail websites, cited within the story**
Walgreens May "Step Back" From Controversial Security Policies As Shoppers Take Business Elsewhere
Walgreens, like many other retailers, had implemented new security measures to combat shoplifting, including locking up products within stores. Retailers have had a difficult time in recent years due to the COVID pandemic and record-breaking inflation, which has kept shoppers away from stores. They've also had to deal with a significant rise in shoplifting, which some say has made it harder to turn a profit. Walgreens, like many other retailers, had implemented new security measures to combat shoplifting, including locking up products within stores.
Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?
Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts
Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.
You could be buying shoplifted stuff on Amazon, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace
"E-fencing," or selling stolen goods online, could be on the rise as CEOs complain of worsening shoplifting. You might be supporting it.
People are making thousands delivering groceries with Instacart
Instacart is a grocery delivery service that allows customers to place orders online and have them delivered to their doorstep. The service has become increasingly popular in recent years, as more and more people turn to online shopping to avoid crowds and save time.
AOL Corp
3 Reasons Amazon Is the Best Retailer for Buying in Bulk
When you think of buying in bulk, Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club probably come to mind. But savvy shoppers know that pallets full of outsized merchandise are waiting for shipment in Amazon warehouses, too — and you might do better there than with the wholesale clubs that built their brands on big.
Comments / 0