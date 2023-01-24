Read full article on original website
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
netflixjunkie.com
HENRY CAVILL RETURNS! ‘The Witcher’ Actor Makes a Much-Awaited Comeback in Arguably His Best Movie Franchise
How to make a comeback that people would remember for a long time is shown by the British actor Henry Cavill. Since he left the iconic show, The Witcher and the DC Universe, his fans were waiting for him to come back with a bang. We have a piece of great news for his fans, then. The actor is returning as Napoleon Solo from the 2015 film.
netflixjunkie.com
A HEMSWORTH TAKEOVER! Henry Cavill Dropped From Another Fantasy Project, Courtesy of a Hemsworth Brother, and It’s NOT Liam
The British actor seems to have been going through a big career shift right now. Henry Cavill left The Witcher right after coming back to the DCEU, only to get axed as Superman, too. However, the actor made a comeback by partnering with Amazon Studios to live his nerdy dream. However, there was another big project that Cavill was a part of. But now, the Hemsworth brother might get it from Cavill’s hands.
IGN
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Exclusive Final Poster for the DC Film
IGN can exclusively reveal the final poster for the upcoming DC film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which opens only in cinemas on March 17th. The new poster – seen below – prominently features Zachary Levi as Billy Batson’s superhero alter ego opposite antagonists Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler as the Daughters of Atlas - Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea, respectively.
IGN
Spielberg: The Dark Knight 'Definitely' Would Have Been Nominated for Best Picture Today
Oscar winning director Steven Spielberg believes that Christopher Nolan’s 2008 Batman movie The Dark Knight would have “definitely” netted a Best Picture nomination if it were released today. As spotted by Indie Wire, Spielberg made the remarks in an interview with Deadline while discussing the nominations of...
Madonna Biopic Dead at Universal
The Madonna biopic that was to be directed by Madonna is no longer in development at Universal Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes after the singer announced a massive world tour, though multiple sources say the movie actually was put in turnaround late last year, before the announcement of the tour. Universal had no comment.More from The Hollywood ReporterMadonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration TourWomen and Hollywood Panel Sets Kathlyn Horan, Sanaa Lathan, Maria Schrader and Domee ShiWyatt Russell, Kerry Condon to Star in 'Night Swim' Horror Pic The project, which was first announced in...
IGN
Star Wars: The Bad Batch — Are the Ancients Tied to the Jedi?
This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free The Bad Batch Season 2 review. There’s a blast from the past in the latest episode of The Bad Batch Season 2. Diving into the history of the Jedi Order and those that came before, fans are rightly asking who the “Ancients” are and what they could mean for the wider mythos of the galaxy far, far away.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 2 Sees Record-Breaking Increase in Viewership From the Premiere; New Episode Features Uncharted Easter Egg
Warning: This story contains slight spoilers from Episode 2 of The Last of Us. The Last of Us has certainly hit the ground running ever since HBO debuted the long-awaited show last week. Following a tremendous opening week, which made The Last of Us premiere the network's biggest in over...
Wrestle Zone
Brendan Fraser Never Spoke To The Rock On ‘The Mummy Returns’: He Was Just A Piece Of Tape On A Stick
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson soared into fame upon his entry into the professional wrestling world, but in the last two decades, he’s made his stamp on another industry as well. In 2001, the former WWE Champion made his motion picture debut as The Scorpion King in the...
IGN
HBO's The Last of Us Swaps Spores For Tendrils In Its Most Horrifying Change Yet
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us series as well as the game that inspired it. If you want to get a spoiler-free feel for the show check out our The Last of Us Season 1 review now!. Two episodes in, HBO’s The Last of Us revealed its...
IGN
How to Watch Teen Wolf: The Movie – Release Date and Streaming
Over five years after the conclusion of MTV's Teen Wolf series, creator Jeff Davis and much of the original cast are returning to Beacon Hills for an all-new sequel movie. Set in 2026, Teen Wolf: The Movie centers around a now-33-year-old Scott McCall reuniting with his pack to fend off a new threat.
IGN
Knives Out, Infocom Games, and L.A. Noire: Rian Johnson on the Inspiration Behind Poker Face
The new Peacock mystery series Poker Face premieres January 26, and Executive Producer Rian Johnson has revealed which classic video games helped inspire the show and his career in general. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who travels the country and solves mysteries thanks to her innate ability...
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jakks Pacific Reveals New Toy Line
Get ready for The Super Mario Bros. Movie with our exclusive reveal of a new official toy line from Jakks Pacific. Jakks Pacific is first showing off toys for the movie renditions of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Take a look at the toys below, which include Mario holding a plunger, Luigi channeling his ghost hunting days with a flashlight, Peach with her iconic parasol, and Toad wearing his backpack and holding a frying pan.
IGN
Dawn of DC: Why the Titans Are Replacing the Justice League in 2023
They say the night is always darkest before the dawn, and that's certainly true in the DC Universe. Last year's crossover epic Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths kicked off with the deaths of nearly every member of the Justice League, forcing younger heroes like Dick Grayson and Jonathan Kent to lead the charge against an overwhelming evil. But even though they were successful and heroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman are once again back in action, that doesn't mean the Justice League is returning. 2023 is instead the year of the Titans.
Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Steamy Acrobatic Moves With Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you are looking for hot and heavy Valentine’s Day weekend plans, look no further than Salma Hayek’s upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. From the looks of the trailer alone, she and Channing Tatum will be heating up movie theaters all across the U.S. The 56-year-old actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page that teased the couple’s bedroom scene. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star...
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Winter Season 2023)
Time travel, androids, and a classic anime reimagining are just some of what you can expect this winter anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Winter like the highly anticipated Vinland Saga Season 2, the video game-based Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and some new adaptations of Junji Ito's work. We're also seeing the return of Vash after more than 20 years since the original anime with Trigun Stampede. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
netflixjunkie.com
“If history has anything…”- Mere Days After the “Toilet Paper” Story, Nathan Fillion Deems Ryan Reynolds ‘Better’ Than Him for THIS Much-Hated DCEU Role
Many comic book characters have been portrayed by more than one actor. Though they bring their own creativity to the character, fans always love one more than the other. For instance, Henry Cavill’s Superman is more loved by the fandom. In the same way, Green Lantern has more than one actor who gives life to the character. One is Ryan Reynolds, and the other is Nathan Fillion. But who is the best of the two? Well, Fillion has the answer to your question.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings Returns to Netflix Next Month
Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is finally coming back to Netflix in the U.S. on February 1. As reported by GameSpot, Netflix announced the return of all three films on Twitter (below), meaning The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King will once again be available to watch.
