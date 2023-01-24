They say the night is always darkest before the dawn, and that's certainly true in the DC Universe. Last year's crossover epic Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths kicked off with the deaths of nearly every member of the Justice League, forcing younger heroes like Dick Grayson and Jonathan Kent to lead the charge against an overwhelming evil. But even though they were successful and heroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman are once again back in action, that doesn't mean the Justice League is returning. 2023 is instead the year of the Titans.

