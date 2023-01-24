ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediapolis, IA

KBUR

Great River Health Healthcare Scholarship Opportunities

West Burlington, IA- Applications for the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and Great River Health Foundation scholarships are available for the 2023-24 school year. Applications for all scholarships are due by April 1st. Scholarships available are:. Auxiliary High School Scholl Scholarship:. The Auxiliary High School Scholarship, offered by Southeast...
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Burlington Citizens Police Academy

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents that the 2023 Citizens Police Academy begins on February 21st. The academy is an eight-week course with hands-on experiences, designed to help citizens better understand what police officers do to protect the community. Space is limited and advanced registration is required....
BURLINGTON, IA
ktvo.com

Update: Fairfield basketball game forfeited after altercation

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — (UPDATE) KTVO has received an update from Fairfield School Superintendent Laurie Noll regarding Monday evening's altercation at a high school basketball game. Noll stated that the incident started earlier in the game when an Iowa City High fan and a coach were ejected, which caused emotions...
FAIRFIELD, IA
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Grant Leeper Talks Iowa Football Offer

Iowa Football and Grant Leeper have built a strong bond during the last several months. That relationship took a step forward this week when the Hawkeyes offered the 2023 Indiana tight end a gray-shirt scholarship offer. "I am super excited about the offer and opportunity at Iowa - Tight End...
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Judge denies request to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case

Fairfield, IA- A Judge has denied a request to suppress evidence in the murder trial of a Fairfield teen. Willard Miller and his co-defendant Jeremy Goodale are charged with First Degree Murder in the November 2021 death of Nohema Graber in Fairfield. TV Station KTVO reports that in November, a...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner

KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
KEOKUK, IA
97X

Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?

Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
BETTENDORF, IA
KBUR

Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
IOWA CITY, IA

