KBUR
Great River Health Healthcare Scholarship Opportunities
West Burlington, IA- Applications for the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and Great River Health Foundation scholarships are available for the 2023-24 school year. Applications for all scholarships are due by April 1st. Scholarships available are:. Auxiliary High School Scholl Scholarship:. The Auxiliary High School Scholarship, offered by Southeast...
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition. City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. Updated: 15 hours ago. City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications.
KBUR
Burlington Citizens Police Academy
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents that the 2023 Citizens Police Academy begins on February 21st. The academy is an eight-week course with hands-on experiences, designed to help citizens better understand what police officers do to protect the community. Space is limited and advanced registration is required....
KCRG.com
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City High principal John Bacon said a game official directed a “racially-charged comment” at a City High boys basketball coach during a basketball game Monday night at Fairfield High School. The Iowa City Athletic Officials Association has denied such comments. According to...
ktvo.com
Update: Fairfield basketball game forfeited after altercation
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — (UPDATE) KTVO has received an update from Fairfield School Superintendent Laurie Noll regarding Monday evening's altercation at a high school basketball game. Noll stated that the incident started earlier in the game when an Iowa City High fan and a coach were ejected, which caused emotions...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grant Leeper Talks Iowa Football Offer
Iowa Football and Grant Leeper have built a strong bond during the last several months. That relationship took a step forward this week when the Hawkeyes offered the 2023 Indiana tight end a gray-shirt scholarship offer. "I am super excited about the offer and opportunity at Iowa - Tight End...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
KBUR
Judge denies request to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case
Fairfield, IA- A Judge has denied a request to suppress evidence in the murder trial of a Fairfield teen. Willard Miller and his co-defendant Jeremy Goodale are charged with First Degree Murder in the November 2021 death of Nohema Graber in Fairfield. TV Station KTVO reports that in November, a...
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
KWQC
“Don’t give up on them”: Mother of Eldridge boy with cancer encourages community to keep donating to legitimate fundraisers
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The mother of an Eldridge boy fighting cancer is encouraging the community to keep donating to legitimate cancer patients after a Bettendorf woman falsified a cancer diagnosis and accepted thousands of dollars in donations. TV6 spoke with Jessica McKearney, the mother of 5-year-old Hudson, who is...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
ktvo.com
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner
KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
KBUR
Clinton Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison related to a January 2022 Davenport Shooting
Davenport, IA- A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, January 24th, to 8 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents, 39-year-old Timothy Eugene Angel fired multiple shots in the area of...
Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?
Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
KBUR
Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
