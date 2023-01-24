Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Iowa Fuel Report: Jan. 25, 2023
According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, fuel prices continued to climb upward this week. As of Wednesday, Jan. 25, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.33 across the state, an 11-cent rise from last week and 18 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday stood at $3.48 per gallon, 12 cents over the prior week. Iowa retail diesel was up nine cents on the week to $4.30 per gallon compared to a year ago when prices were $3.48 per gallon. The national average for diesel on Wednesday was $4.66 per gallon, and wholesale ethanol was unchanged from $2.16. In heating fuels, propane prices held steady at $1.94 per gallon, home heating oil prices were up 17 cents to $3.77 per gallon, and natural gas prices at the Henry Hub reporting site dipped 41 cents to $2.96 per MMBtu.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Clipper System to Eye Iowa with Snow and Gusty Winds Tonight Through Friday; Stronger System Friday Night/Saturday.
A clipper system will pass through the forecast area tonight through Friday with a quick round of gusty winds and light snow accumulation. Then a more potent storm system will hit over this upcoming weekend, so read on for all the details...
These Are The Most Venomous Animals In Iowa
There are plenty of known dangerous animals in Iowa. In fact, it is so well known that there are already plenty of lists about them. These animals are obviously best to keep your distance from. Some animals however are a bit smaller in Iowa, but still very dangerous, and even venomous.
agdaily.com
Iowa beef company secures $150M investment for packing facility
After the Expanding Meat Processing Act of 2022 bill was introduced, announcements of local and regional packers began popping up. Now, an Iowa beef processor, Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, has announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida, an equity real estate company, is investing $150 million in the packer’s planned facility in Mills County. The investment will allow Cattlemen’s Heritage to advance with the groundbreaking for the plant later this year.
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
kmaland.com
Eastern Iowa company to launch wind turbine blade recycling process
(Fairfax, IA) -- An eastern Iowa company will soon begin a new recycling method for wind turbine blades intended to prevent build-ups in landfills. That's according to Travero Director of Business Development Jeff Woods, who says REGEN Fiber, which Travero owns, has created a patent-pending process to convert the decommissioned blades into other reusable materials for manufacturers. Woods tells KMA News the investment in a recycling method also comes to shrink the carbon footprint of current decommissioning methods as the demand for wind energy grows.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through
In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?
There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
iheart.com
Iowa's First Bird Flu Case Of 2023 Confirmed
(Des Moines, IA) -- Another case of bird flu has been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County, in northwest Iowa. It's the first new case of 2023. Last fall there were about a dozen outbreaks at commercial turkey or egg laying facilities, and in backyard flocks in the state. There were nearly 20-bird flu confirmations in Iowa in the spring of 2022.
KCRG.com
Slick roads possible Wednesday, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some scattered snow showers across eastern Iowa are making for some slick roads in portions of eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. This system still carries the potential for a trace to two-inch snow in the area, and will impact both the morning and evening commutes. A...
kennedytorch.org
The Beginning of the End of Public Education in Iowa
Kim Reynolds is a name known throughout the Iowa educational system. Serving as Iowa Governor for over five years, she has attempted to and succeeded in undermining Iowa public schools with misleading legislation and pushing her personal agenda onto children. Reynolds’ most recent attack against public education comes in the...
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
News-Medical.net
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents
Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.
lawrencekstimes.com
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here’s what Kansas is doing about it
Scientists in Kansas and Iowa are working on a greener path forward. In the meantime, experts offer tips for public agencies and homeowners to use salt smarter. Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.
