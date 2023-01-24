Read full article on original website
Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT
PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists for...
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
‘Messing Around,’ DeSmith, Blueger Short Dust-Up at Penguins Skate
WASHINGTON, D.C — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been a little disheveled lately. They were looking to win two in a row Thursday but have otherwise struggled since the NHL holiday break. At the Pengiuns’ optional morning skate Thursday, friends Casey DeSmith and Teddy Blueger had a few terse words...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Jaxson Stauber Draws Second Career Start
Jaxson Stauber will get the start in net tonight for the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber will start in net Thursday night against the Calgary Flames. It will be just the second start of the 23-year-old's career. Stauber was the first goalie off the ice during the team's...
NHL
Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line
TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo
The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
FOX Sports
Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory
Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
10 observations: Hawks cruise past Flames without Toews
The Blackhawks cruised past the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. 1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness. It's the second time he's missed a game this season because of an illness. The Blackhawks were shut out by New Jersey 3-0 on Dec. 6 in the first game without Toews, but it was much different this time around.
Avs give up lead, allow 3 unanswered goals in loss to Ducks
Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Vatrano scored his second goal with 1:23 left in the second period. The Ducks then dominated early in the third. Henrique tied it on a feed from Denver native Troy Terry at 9:42. And McTavish put the Ducks ahead when his shot trickled past Pavel Francouz. The Avalanche had numerous chances late, twice hitting the post until...
Yardbarker
Abbotsford Canucks close five-game homestand with disappointing 3-2 loss to the Marlies
The Abbotsford Canucks ended their longest losing streak of the season in the best fashion possible to endear themselves to the Vancouver fanbase by shutting out the Toronto Marlies on home ice in a 4-0 victory. After nearly doubling their total home losses of the season with three straight defeats...
