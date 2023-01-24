ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Longmont Leader

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Jaxson Stauber Draws Second Career Start

Jaxson Stauber will get the start in net tonight for the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber will start in net Thursday night against the Calgary Flames. It will be just the second start of the 23-year-old's career. Stauber was the first goalie off the ice during the team's...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line

TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo

The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks cruise past Flames without Toews

The Blackhawks cruised past the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. 1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness. It's the second time he's missed a game this season because of an illness. The Blackhawks were shut out by New Jersey 3-0 on Dec. 6 in the first game without Toews, but it was much different this time around.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Avs give up lead, allow 3 unanswered goals in loss to Ducks

Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Vatrano scored his second goal with 1:23 left in the second period. The Ducks then dominated early in the third. Henrique tied it on a feed from Denver native Troy Terry at 9:42. And McTavish put the Ducks ahead when his shot trickled past Pavel Francouz. The Avalanche had numerous chances late, twice hitting the post until...
DENVER, CO

