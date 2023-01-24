ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather.

AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning.

“Making decisions that affect not just our students, staff and families, but also our entire community is not always easy, so we thank you for your patience and support and we hope you all stay warm and safe,” AISD stated.

