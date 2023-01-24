ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewsonline.org

Darke Co. Courthouse Feb. 3 Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, Feb. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood,...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Wayne HealthCare Feb. 1 Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first-floor community room, 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

City of Greenville looking for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator

Notice is hereby given that the Civil Service Commission of the City of Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, will hold a written examination for the position of Wastewater Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Power restored to Centerville residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
LIMA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Threats close a central Ohio school district

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
FAIRFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this

Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade. Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun. The most popular...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

News Update: Megabus coming, new health clinic in Springfield

Springfield school's new health clinic — The Springfield City School District is primed to get a new health clinic. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports many hope this clinic will help people struggling in poverty. New mobile clinic — Premier Community Health unveiled a new mobile clinic. The hospital system...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
countynewsonline.org

Duane “Lum” R. Edwards

Duane R. “Lum” Edwards, 75, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville. He was born on November 5, 1947, in Greenville, to the late Delbert R. and Satie (Flaler) Edwards. In addition to his parents, Lum was preceded in death...
GREENVILLE, OH
wyso.org

New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses

Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

MELTDOWN FESTIVAL RANKED IN TOP TEN NATIONALLY

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond’s Meltdown Winter Ice Festival is underway, and now it has garnered national attention. The website timeout.com says that Richmond’s festival is one of the ten best winter festivals in the country. Most of the activities begin Friday with live ice carving set for Friday night. Six ice-carving professionals will be here and will be centered at Jack Elstro Plaza.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

FAMILY BLAMES CELL PHONE CHARGER FOR FIRE

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s an update on a fire that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Wednesday morning on Arbor Drive in Richmond. Family members now indicate that the fire broke out in a girl’s bedroom at around 6 a.m. The girl was sleeping in her bed and woke up to see flames. A total of five girls were in the house. All five were able to escape and firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to one bedroom. Family members claim that a faulty cell phone charger started the fire.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy