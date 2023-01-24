On January 19th 2023 at approximately 9:17AM Ralph McCreery stated that on August 7th 2022 he gave his brother Clifford McCreery $1,400.00 in cash to give to an exterminator because he had to leave and would not be home to take care of it. When returning home Ralph found his house still infected with insects and stated that Clifford took his money. Ralph completed a written statement and wanted charges filed. At approximately 10:50 P.O. Daugherty spoke with Clifford McCreery over the phone, Clifford stated that Ralph had given him $1,400.00; $500.00 was a personal loan to Clifford, and the other $900.00 was for work to be done to Ralph’s house. Clifford stated that the workers never showed up and kept all $1,400.00 for himself and was going to pay Ralph back. Due to Ralph willingly giving Clifford the money along with Clifford stating that $500.00 of it was for a personal loan, and keeping the rest with the intention of paying Ralph the money back, it was determined that this would be a civil matter between the two brothers with no charges.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO