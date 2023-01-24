Read full article on original website
Tammy Lynn Garland
May 9, 1964 – January 25, 2023. Tammy Lynn Garland, 58, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She was born on May 9, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio, to David (Carolyn) Long of Greenville, and the late Linda (Jones) Flory.
Faleigh E. List
NOVEMBER 29, 1941 – JANUARY 25, 2023. Faleigh E. List, 81 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM at Ayden Healthcare of Greenville. Faleigh was born November 29, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Schlegel) Powell. Faleigh...
Jeffrey F Mader
SEPTEMBER 18, 1966 – JANUARY 16, 2023. Jeffrey Forrest Mader passed away on Monday January 16, 2023 at his homestead at the age 56. Jeff was born September 18, 1966 in Greenville, Ohio and the son of Doris (Delk) Osborne of Greenville and the late William Mader. Jeff is...
Ronald L Mills
AUGUST 25, 1946 – JANUARY 25, 2023. Ronald L. Mills age 76, of Greenville passed away at 10:04 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Ron is survived by his wife, Connie (Beach) Mills whom he married May 18, 1991; children, Greg Mills, Nikki & Jason Casson and Tracy & Jeff Vincent; grandchildren, Sydney Workman, Gabe Vincent, Brandon Casson and Madeline Casson; and brother-in-law, Ron Kuhn.
Darke Co. Courthouse Feb. 3 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, Feb. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood,...
Linda Arthur
DECEMBER 5, 1953 – JANUARY 20, 2023. Linda Arthur, 69, of Greenville, OH, passed surrounded by her family and friends Friday, January 20th, 2023, at St. Vincent’s Heart Center in Indianapolis, IN due to complications following an intense surgery. She was born in Winchester, IN on December 5, 1953, to the late Basil and Beulah (Reynolds) Arthur.
City of Greenville looking for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator
Notice is hereby given that the Civil Service Commission of the City of Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, will hold a written examination for the position of Wastewater Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.
Spirit EMS provides school transportation across county
GREENVILLE—Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service. to students with special needs across the county each day. Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway,. Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts.
High Quality Auction – Greenville – 2/4
When: Saturday, February 4th, 2023 @ 9:00 AM (doors open at 8:00 AM). Preview on Friday, February 3 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, 100 Integrity Place, Greenville, OH. What: **The Dave Niley Vintage Toy Collection**, 200+ Vintage Toys; (4) Automobiles; Loader Tractor; Snowmobile;...
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 19th 2023 at approximately 9:17AM Ralph McCreery stated that on August 7th 2022 he gave his brother Clifford McCreery $1,400.00 in cash to give to an exterminator because he had to leave and would not be home to take care of it. When returning home Ralph found his house still infected with insects and stated that Clifford took his money. Ralph completed a written statement and wanted charges filed. At approximately 10:50 P.O. Daugherty spoke with Clifford McCreery over the phone, Clifford stated that Ralph had given him $1,400.00; $500.00 was a personal loan to Clifford, and the other $900.00 was for work to be done to Ralph’s house. Clifford stated that the workers never showed up and kept all $1,400.00 for himself and was going to pay Ralph back. Due to Ralph willingly giving Clifford the money along with Clifford stating that $500.00 of it was for a personal loan, and keeping the rest with the intention of paying Ralph the money back, it was determined that this would be a civil matter between the two brothers with no charges.
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 2/10/2023
The auction starts on February 10, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 3 property auctions:. Property Address: 312 VICTORIA DRIVE GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 1048 STATE HIGHWAY 571 UNION CITY, 45390. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00448 (0) Parcel ID:H33211329030311900. Property Address: 407 MELVIN ELEY AVENUE UNION CITY, 45690.
Check out Cuzco! He’s waiting at the Animal Shelter for his new human
The Darke County Animal Shelter has one new dog for adoption. He got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Level 1 issued for Darke County
Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker has issued a Level 1 Snow Advisory. Level 1 Snow Advisory – Darke County roadways are hazardous. Caution should be used if travel is necessary.
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 01/26
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-32-2023) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Resolution (R-33-2023) Fund Advance – Back (2022 Terminal Construction Grant) Resolution (R-34-2023) Fund Advance – Back (2021 FAA AIP Grant) Resolution (R-35-2023)...
