Massachusetts State

Thousands still without power across Massachusetts

By Tony Fay, Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – Thousands of electric customers in Massachusetts are still without power Tuesday morning as a result of Monday’s storm, including in portions of western Massachusetts.

According to MEMA’s statewide outage map , there are more than 16,000 customers without power across Massachusetts as of 10:00 A.M.

The most significant outages in western Massachusetts are in eastern portions of Franklin County, where there are more than 590 customers without power in Shutesbury as of 10:00 a.m.. There are more than 300 customers without power in both New Salem and Warwick, and more than 240 customers without power in both Wendell, in addition to smaller outages throughout the county.

According to National Grid’s outage map , the company plans to have most of the larger outages restored by 5:00 Tuesday evening.

Shutesbury Police Chief Kristin Burgess told 22News, “We are doing our best to stay on top of things we work diligently throughout the night. The highway department, the fire department and police department all worked in great cooperation to try and keep the roads accessible figure out what was down so that we could get national grid out here.”

National grid and Eversource crews are working diligently to restore power, especially in counties like Eastern Franklin and Worcester which were impacted by the outages the most. The National Weather Service reported downed trees and power lines in dozens of communities. The heavy snow and ice trees cause branches to fall down on power lines which causes outages.

22News spoke with Priscilla Ress, Spokesperson of Eversource, to find out when we should expect the power to return, “Now it’s a matter of getting through the roads getting to where the damage is. Getting the work done so we can get the power back on but we are in good shape. We expect to have substantially everybody have their power back by this afternoon.”

The snow that’s already packed on trees from recent storms along with strong winds is likely to exacerbate damage to the electric system and bring additional outages.

“Hopefully the sun will come out and melt some of the ice before we get more snow because when the snow and ice accumulate on the trees, it gets heavy and we’ll be in the same situation,” said Shannon Sullivan of Shutesbury.

With more snow on the way Police Chief Burgess advises residents to have flashlights and candles just in case the lights go out once again.

ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

