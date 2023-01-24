Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man accused of scamming investors out of thousands of dollars for personal gain
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man from Macomb County is accused of scamming investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars so he could use the money for his own personal gain. Jasen Alan Barbour, 36, is accused of wire fraud in a criminal complaint that was filed Jan. 17.
candgnews.com
Meijer celebrates new store in Macomb Township with local brands, charitable giving
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb residents will have a new store to shop at on Jan. 26, as Meijer opens up its new grocery-focused concept at 24 Mile and Hayes roads. Dubbed Meijer Grocery and opening alongside a similar store in Lake Orion, the new concept aims to provide shoppers with a convenient experience focusing on everyday essentials.
Woman caught going the wrong way on Big Beaver Road tells cops she had 3 glasses of wine before driving
A wrong-way driver from Macomb County has been charged under Michigan’s “Super Drunk Law” after she was pulled over in Troy. According to police, she told them she had three glasses of wine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Car repossessions on the rise in Michigan as drivers fall behind on payments
DETROIT – As car repossessions rise across the country, Michigan’s Association of Repossession Agencies said businesses are seeing close to triple the numbers they were seeing before the pandemic. According to J.D. Power, in December 2022, the average monthly financial payment for a car was around $718. That’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grosse Pointe Park man uses fake company to hide that he sold $10M in drugs to actual business owner
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A Grosse Pointe Park man used a fake company to hide that he sold $10 million worth of drugs to one person -- the owner of the real company he worked for, according to federal officials. Matthew D. Adams, of Grosse Pointe Park, has...
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
Detroit News
Marrocco sentencing to cap long-running corruption crackdown in Macomb
Detroit — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco, the biggest target of a long-running federal crackdown of public corruption in Macomb County, will be sentenced today for trying to extort a contractor. Prosecutors want U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland to sentence Marrocco to 16 months in prison,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library
DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rodents? Water damage? What residents say is going on inside historic Detroit apartment building
DETROIT – Residents inside a historic Detroit apartment building are voicing concerns for their safety. They told Local 4 they have seen rodents, that there is water damage and the elevator has been broken. When Local 4′s Hank Winchester arrived the elevator was broken and there appeared to be a water issue in the lobby.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
Detroit Public Library falls victim of $685,000 scam
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...
Michigan Goodwill Doesn’t Want You to Donate These 19 Items
If you're like many this time of year, you've probably started to think about spring cleaning, I know I have. Besides the fact that I'm trying to make room in my house for a new baby, I know that I have items around my house that I just don't use anymore. I could try to have a garage sale. But, I would rather get them all out of my house at once, and why not help a good cause while I'm doing it? If you feel the same, have you thought about donating items to Goodwill?
Range USA Opens Indoor Gun Range in Southgate, 4th in Metro Detroit
Range USA, the world’s largest operator of indoor gun ranges, today announced the opening of a new location in Southgate. It’s the 4th Range USA store to open in Michigan, and […] The post Range USA Opens Indoor Gun Range in Southgate, 4th in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say
UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man rented a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
clarecountycleaver.net
Clawson Woman Sentenced to 12 months/Restitution for Embezzlement from Sandy Shores Resort
Sandra Lee Rudenko, of Clawson, Michigan, plead guilty on September 20, 2022, to Embezzlement $50,000 or more but less than $100,000. She was sentenced by Judge Mienk on December 21, 2022, to serve 12 months in the county jail, with credit for 2 days previously served. She was ordered to pay restitution to Sandy Shores Resort in the amount of $219,015.78 and $1258.00 in assorted fines and costs.
HometownLife.com
Firefighter sues Farmington Hills, alleges racial discrimination
A paid on-call fire lieutenant who works for the Farmington Hills Fire Department says he was passed over for promotions because of his race and eventually transferred to a station where promotion would be more difficult. The firefighter, Gary Reid, filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Fire Chief...
