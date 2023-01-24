ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Car repossessions on the rise in Michigan as drivers fall behind on payments

DETROIT – As car repossessions rise across the country, Michigan’s Association of Repossession Agencies said businesses are seeing close to triple the numbers they were seeing before the pandemic. According to J.D. Power, in December 2022, the average monthly financial payment for a car was around $718. That’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Marrocco sentencing to cap long-running corruption crackdown in Macomb

Detroit — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco, the biggest target of a long-running federal crackdown of public corruption in Macomb County, will be sentenced today for trying to extort a contractor. Prosecutors want U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland to sentence Marrocco to 16 months in prison,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library

DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Public Library falls victim of $685,000 scam

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Goodwill Doesn’t Want You to Donate These 19 Items

If you're like many this time of year, you've probably started to think about spring cleaning, I know I have. Besides the fact that I'm trying to make room in my house for a new baby, I know that I have items around my house that I just don't use anymore. I could try to have a garage sale. But, I would rather get them all out of my house at once, and why not help a good cause while I'm doing it? If you feel the same, have you thought about donating items to Goodwill?
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say

UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man rented a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Clawson Woman Sentenced to 12 months/Restitution for Embezzlement from Sandy Shores Resort

Sandra Lee Rudenko, of Clawson, Michigan, plead guilty on September 20, 2022, to Embezzlement $50,000 or more but less than $100,000. She was sentenced by Judge Mienk on December 21, 2022, to serve 12 months in the county jail, with credit for 2 days previously served. She was ordered to pay restitution to Sandy Shores Resort in the amount of $219,015.78 and $1258.00 in assorted fines and costs.
CLAWSON, MI
HometownLife.com

Firefighter sues Farmington Hills, alleges racial discrimination

A paid on-call fire lieutenant who works for the Farmington Hills Fire Department says he was passed over for promotions because of his race and eventually transferred to a station where promotion would be more difficult. The firefighter, Gary Reid, filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Fire Chief...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

