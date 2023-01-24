Read full article on original website
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
Tony Khan Comments On Britt Baker’s Injury
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against Ruby Soho. Originally, the match was set to be a triple threat between Storm, Soho, and Britt Baker. Unfortunately, Baker suffered an injury during the AEW tapings this week and was not cleared to compete. Speaking on...
Chris Jericho On AEW Wrestler: ‘When He’s On TV, The Ratings Go Up’
Chris Jericho is a big fan of Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Strickland for being able to draw TV ratings. He thinks the reason for this is due to Strickland having a connection with viewers. “If you get put in that top position and you don’t...
Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone In Impact Wrestling
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month by attacking KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone will now face KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th. While speaking to Ella Jay, reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie...
AEW Announces Two New Sets Of Dynamite And Rampage Tapings
AEW have announced two new Dynamite/Rampage tapings for later this year. The company are set to head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 12th for the tapings of that day’s Dynamite and Rampage. The following week they will then head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 19th for that week’s tapings.
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
LA Knight Comments On Comparisons To The Rock
LA Knight is known to be one of the better talkers in not only WWE but the entire wrestling business. However, when he speaks, his voice reminds fans of one of the biggest names in the history of the industry – The Rock. This is something he discussed while...
Lucha Libre AAA World Cup Trios Teams Announced, FBI vs. Natural Vibes At MLW Superfight
AAA has announced a total of twelve teams for its upcoming Lucha Libre World Cup Trios tournaments scheduled for March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, Impact Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, and more. Here’s the full list of the twelve teams:. Men’s Teams:. * USA:...
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Decimate Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons Laid Out In Parking Lot
This week on WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction teased a crack in their relationship, but it was all a swerve to fool NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin traded verbal shots at each other in separate interviews, portraying envy and bitterness after Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in their tag team match against Perez and Lyra Valkyria last week.
Mark Briscoe Defeats Jay Lethal To Win Jay Briscoe Tribute Match On AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe paid tribute to his late brother Jay Briscoe by winning his debut match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The main event of the latest show saw Mark pick up a victory over Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his brother who passed away last week.
The Updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender Card + 2 Matches For Next Week’s Impact
Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have two matches announced for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 24th and will be airing live via Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and FITE.tv. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling No...
Big Bill Reflects On Returning To The 2300 Arena Where He Suffered 2018 Seizure
William Morrissey (Big Bill) suffered a seizure back in 2018 at a WrestlePro event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. On the latest edition of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Morrissey discussed returning to the 2300 Arena for an Impact Wrestling event in April 2022 and how emotional it was for him. He said,
Big Bill Comments On Recent Name Change, Doing Standup Comedy, More
On a recent episode of the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast, Big Bill (fka W. Morrissey/Big Cass) touched on a variety of subjects, including his recent name change, getting into standup comedy, facing Wardlow in his AEW debut, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
LA Knight Opens Up On WWE Raw 30 Segment With Undertaker, Bray Wyatt Feud
LA Knight made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet on Insight to discuss a wide range of topics including working with Bray Wyatt, a feud that will lead to a Pitch Black match between them at the WWE Royal Rumble. “Here is this big anticipated return, ‘Oh, Bray Wyatt is...
Dax Harwood Says He’s Pushing For A Match With Jon Moxley
Dax Harwood may be best known for his work as part of FTR, but the former tag team champion has his sights set on Jon Moxley. Harwood joined AEW in 2020, a year after Moxley made the jump, and he and Cash Wheeler are former AEW World Tag Team Champions.
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
AEW Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over Luchasaurus’ Mask Design
A lawsuit has been filed over the mask design used by AEW’s Luchasaurus. On December 20, Composite Effects, LLC made a legal complaint against AEW and Austin Matelson (the real identity of Luchasurus), claiming that copyrighted material is being used for merchandise without the designer’s permission. Composite Effects...
X-Pac Rules Out Possibly Appearing In This Year’s Royal Rumble Match
After appearing on this week’s RAW XXX show alongside his fellow D-Generation X stablemates, WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman has ruled himself out of making a surprise in-ring appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble. Writing on his Twitter account in an attempt to stop...
Danhausen Comments On The One-Year Anniversary Of His AEW Signing
Danhausen made his AEW debut during a special episode of Dynamite: Beach Break on January 26, 2022, appearing during the Lights Out match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. Soon after, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Danhausen had signed a full-time contract with the company. The “Very Evil, Very...
D-Von Dudley Discusses Working For Vince McMahon & Triple H In WWE
This past week, D-Von Dudley announced his decision to leave WWE. During a virtual signing for “Signed By Superstars,” D-Von discussed his time working as a WWE producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H, and the differences he experienced in the style of work. You can see...
