Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
salestechstar.com
Virtual Front Desk Solution Provider WelcomeWare Announces Major Software Update To Platform
Virtual front desk solution provider WelcomeWare is pleased to announce a major software update to its platform for health care practices, designed to enhance the visitor experience and improve efficiency for receptionists. The update includes several new features that focus on kiosk customizability, such as displaying the name of the receptionist on the kiosk screen, a dynamic waiting room that provides information while visitors are being connected to a receptionist, and a mute button to ensure that private information is not inadvertently shared by the receptionist through the platform.
TechCrunch
Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round
“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
aiexpress.io
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment
Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
Control Engineering
Updated PackML standard released
The International Society of Automation (ISA) has released a simplified version of the ISA TR88 standard, commonly called PackML. The updated version, ANSI/ISA-TR88.00.02-2022, is now available through ISA and ANSI. Updated templates, tools, and implementation guides for applying the new TR88 standard will be available to OMAC members through their website.
sensortechresearch.com
Promising Innovations in Emerging Image Sensors
The new IDTechEx report, "Emerging Image Sensor Technologies 2023-2033: Applications and Markets", explores a diverse range of image sensing technologies capable of resolutions and wavelength detection far beyond what is currently attainable. Many of these emerging technologies are expected to make waves within numerous sectors, including healthcare, biometrics, autonomous driving, agriculture, chemical sensing, and food inspection, among several others. IDTechEx expects that the growing importance of autonomous technologies will lead the emerging image sensor market to over US$500 million by 2033.
aiexpress.io
Asensus Surgical wins CE mark for expanded machine learning
Asensus Surgical has obtained the CE mark for an enlargement of machine imaginative and prescient capabilities with its surgical robotic. The approval expands machine imaginative and prescient for the beforehand cleared Clever Surgical Unit (ISU) of the Senhance system. This regulatory nod makes the expanded ISU capabilities out there throughout Europe, Japan and the U.S. The FDA cleared the machine vision capabilities in September 2021.
The Era of AI and The Spatial Web: What It All Means - Part 1
Deep Learning Language Models vs. Cognitive Science. The pioneering goal of Artificial Intelligence has been to understand how humans think. The original idea was to merge intellectual and computer contributions to learn about cognition. In the 1990s, a shift took place from a knowledge-driven AI approach to a data-driven AI...
3printr.com
Accumold invests in additive micro manufacturing
Accumold, the well-known microform manufacturer, has announced a further investment in its additive micro manufacturing (AM) capabilities, having just completed the purchase of a second Fabrica 2.0 machine from Nano Dimension. Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing & Customer Strategy at Accumold says, “We have invested in micro-AM, more specifically the Fabrica...
Is AI bot ChatGPT coming for your job?
AI text generator ChatGPT, released to the public late last year, is so sophisticated that it has already demonstrated its ability to write coherent essays, generate sound legal documents and otherwise interact with humans in a convincingly conversational manner.One CEO even treats the tool from parent company OpenAI like a perennially available member of his executive team."I ask ChatGPT to become aware of where my biases and blindspots might be, and the answers it gives are a really, really good starting point to check your thinking," Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of online course provider Coursera, told CBS MoneyWatch. He said the tool...
Restaurants’ Legacy Payment Processes Cost Revenue, Time and Clients
With restaurants struggling to maintain profits, legacy B2B payment practices may drain revenue they can’t afford to lose. Although many restaurants have adopted consumer-facing innovations to stay competitive in a tight market, backend systems tend to lag behind. The July 2022 PYMNTS/Paytronix collaboration, “Restaurant Readiness Index,” found that this holds especially true for independent table service restaurants, as only 13% are powered by digital channels.
scaffoldmag.com
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
ZDNet
Workers want more AI to get rid of their office busywork, says Microsoft survey
As AI assistants such as ChatGPT continue to cause a sensation, a survey by Microsoft of over 3,000 people has found that the vast majority of workers want more help from artificial intelligence to automate mundane daily tasks. Microsoft's WorkLabs survey attempts to size up worker and employee expectations at...
10 Must have skills to become a data scientist
To become a data scientist, one should have a strong foundation in math and statistics, proficiency in at least one programming language such as Python or R, knowledge of data wrangling and preprocessing techniques, experience with data visualization tools, understanding of machine learning concepts and techniques, and experience working on real-world projects. Additionally, strong communication skills, the ability to continuously learn and adapt, team-player attitude and understanding of ethical considerations in handling data are also important for a data scientist.
marktechpost.com
Unveiling the True Potential of Artificial Intelligence by Shifting from Model-Centric to Data-Centric AI
Artificial Intelligence is the ability of computers and machines to perform tasks that would generally require human intelligence. AI has the potential to revolutionize countless characteristics of society and transform many paths of human existence. A basic Artificial Intelligence system requires both data and models to operate perfectly. They both work concurrently to produce the desired outcome. People familiar with AI would agree that more significance is given to model-building. But the well-known Machine Learning expert Andrew NG shared his opinion in a recent conference saying that now it’s the time to focus more on data as there have already been a lot of advancements in the models and algorithms. Spending time and effort on data would help reveal AI’s real worth in various sectors like healthcare, government, technology, and manufacturing.
Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System
SEOUL, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its Device Solutions (DS) Division attained the ISO 22301 Certificate, the international standard for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). The ISO 22301, awarded to Samsung by the British Standards Institution (BSI), certifies that an organization’s ability to resume its business after a crisis, or its resilience, meets global standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005482/en/ Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System (Photo: Business Wire)
Industrial Distribution
Matterport to Provide Digital Twin Platform for John Deere’s Worldwide Operations
Matterport, Inc. announced that John Deere has agreed to use Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform and 3D capture technology to build a virtual Operations Center for remote management of over 60 facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Matterport’s platform creates simulated digital replicas of John Deere manufacturing facilities, where teams can remotely track progress, plan for site changes and collaborate remotely.
