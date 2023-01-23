ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Frosty Fobbe Moves into Buffalo

BUFFALO (WJON News) - A Buffalo resident saw an opportunity in all the snow we’ve had this year. Eric Fobbe has built a nearly 30-foot high, 20-foot wide snowman in his front yard on the South side of Buffalo. Construction took over 40 hours last weekend. While some of...
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul

FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
Sheriff Issues Hazardous Ice Alert for Green Lake

SPICER (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has issued a hazardous ice alert for Green Lake in Spicer, near Saulsbury beach. The sheriff's office was alerted to a hazardous ice issue that has developed resulting in several areas of open water several feet deep near where the snow had been piled up on the lake.
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Sauk Rapids-Rice Open Enrollment Period through February 15th

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Students and families who live outside the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district can now apply to go to school there. The open enrollment registration period is now through February 15th. Registrations will be accepted on a first come first serve basis for grade levels that don't...
Sauk Rapids Joins Class Action Lawsuit Over PFAS

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids City Council has voted to join a class action lawsuit over contaminants found in the well water. The Minnesota Department of Health recently found that the city's water system is having issues with per and polyfluoroakly substances - also known as PFAS.
Vehicle Tampering in Waite Park, A Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police are reporting a couple of thefts from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the reports indicate tampering which includes things thrown about the vehicle but in some cases items were not taken. She says these reports are from Willow Pond Drive and Sunwood Park Lane in Waite Park.
Waite Park Officials Waiting for EPA to Set PFAS Standards

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials remain in limbo regarding the level of PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) found in three city wells. Back in October, the city announced volunteer testing found all three wells are slightly over the recommended Health Risk Index of 1 as determined by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Feed Our Future Scammer Pleads Guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Officials say 42-year-old Liban Yasin Alishire enrolled two community kitchens, Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen, in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and claimed to be feeding over 870,000 underprivileged children during the COVID pandemic.
St. Cloud Man Hurt In Crash on I-94 in Wright County

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Wright County Monday morning. The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Westbound I-94 in Otsego. The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Ayanle Mussie was heading west on I-94 when he crossed the center line and crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.
Big Drug Bust in Waite Park Thursday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Another big fentanyl bust in Waite Park led to the arrest of three men. Thursday, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.
I-94 Spinout Sends Woman to Hospital

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - A spinout on I-94 sent a Sauk Centre woman to the hospital Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Beverly Berg of Sauk Centre was driving west on I-94 near milepost 127 when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch.
