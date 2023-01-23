ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
SHAWNEE, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's dry climate is stunting wheat harvest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma wheat farmers are expecting a small harvest this year. Last year’s dry, hot, windy weather has impacted the crop's growth. “The wheat is very far behind," said Brent Howard who is a wheat farmer and state senator. “We’re significantly down on rain and plants need water to grow”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Swig holding grand opening for Edmond location on January 27

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Swig is holding a grand opening in Edmond on Friday, January 27. Swig is known for its customizable soda options and already has locations in Midwest City, Yukon, and Norman. The Edmond location is located at 1132 South Bryant Avenue. It marks the 47th Swig...
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oregon attorney general announces launch of state Reproductive Rights Hotline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Free legal advice in Oregon for reproductive rights is now available through a simple phone call. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum launched the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline. Personally, after the Dobbs decision came out, I wanted...
OREGON STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Senate bill could end student-teacher privacy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma State Senate bill seeks to transfer decision-making power from teachers to parents. At 14 pages and over 3,600 words long, State Sen. Cody Rogers (R-Tulsa) wants Senate Bill 131 to completely overhaul the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights. It’s a wide-reaching bill touching on many issues, most notably sex education, but covers several areas of parental consent.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma's Attorney General orders independent counsel to review Glossip case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond has ordered an independent counsel to review Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence, his office announced Thursday. Former prosecutor Rex Duncan will review all aspects of the investigation, trial, sentencing and appeals process, Drummond said. Glossip was sentenced to...
OKLAHOMA STATE

