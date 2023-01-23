From small club shows, to arena shows, here are all the best concerts happening this weekend in Los Angeles! We have Harry Styles wrapping up his residency at the Kia Forum, Wet Leg supports! On the small club front, we have Kim Gordon, Kaash Paige, Inara George and a lot more shows popping off in Los Angeles. Check out the full list below.

