KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023.
evangelinetoday.com
Recent drug arrests are reported
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 12 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments K-9 Unit conducted a traffic. stop on a vehicle in Mamou. Upon coming into contact with the driver a interview was conducted and. K-9...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On January 24, 2023, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Bradley Stracener, age 31, of Leesville, Louisiana.
KTBS
Owner of abandoned pit bulls arrested by Florien police
FLORIEN, La. -- Florien police have arrested the owner of two pit pull dogs that were left chained and starving on an empty lot. Tajarez Jushun White, 30, is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. He's still in the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Florien police partnered with the...
theleesvilleleader.com
99-year term upheld for man convicted of molesting infant
The Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the 99-year sentence of a Vernon Parish man convicted in 2020 of molesting an infant. Kyle Dewayne Forester was arrested in 2019 and charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Court records indicate the victim was less than 3 months old at the time of the offense.
Police pursuit in Jennings ends with crash and seizure of 10 pounds of crystal meth
A high speed pursuit in Jennings resulted in a crash and the discovery of over 10 pounds of crystal meth.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
60-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting and Killing Her Husband
60-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting and Killing Her Husband. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – A 60-year-old Louisiana woman reportedly shot and killed her husband in their Bell City, Louisiana home; she reportedly admitted to the shooting during an interview with detectives and was arrested on 2nd-degree murder charges.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
fox4beaumont.com
Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
kjas.com
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
East Texas News
Edgar transferred to Wainwright
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – On Tuesday, January 10, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Matthew Hoy Edgar, convicted for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, is now imprisoned at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Intracoastal Park Playground Scheduled to Close for Repairs on January 26
Intracoastal Park Playground Scheduled to Close for Repairs on January 26. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that the Facility Management Department will close the playground at Intracoastal Park beginning on Thursday, January 26, 2023, for repairs. The playground is scheduled to reopen on...
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
KFDM-TV
One pill kills: U.S. Attorney and new Jefferson County D.A. sending warning about Fentanyl
Jefferson County — In the past year, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of Fentanyl. These seizures are enough to kill every American. It's a staggering statistic, but the Fentanyl epidemic doesn't seem to be causing alarm in Southeast Texas. Two men are...
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
