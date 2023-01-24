ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Recent drug arrests are reported

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 12 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments K-9 Unit conducted a traffic. stop on a vehicle in Mamou. Upon coming into contact with the driver a interview was conducted and. K-9...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Owner of abandoned pit bulls arrested by Florien police

FLORIEN, La. -- Florien police have arrested the owner of two pit pull dogs that were left chained and starving on an empty lot. Tajarez Jushun White, 30, is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. He's still in the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Florien police partnered with the...
FLORIEN, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

99-year term upheld for man convicted of molesting infant

The Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the 99-year sentence of a Vernon Parish man convicted in 2020 of molesting an infant. Kyle Dewayne Forester was arrested in 2019 and charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Court records indicate the victim was less than 3 months old at the time of the offense.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles

Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression

A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Edgar transferred to Wainwright

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – On Tuesday, January 10, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Matthew Hoy Edgar, convicted for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, is now imprisoned at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

