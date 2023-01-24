The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced that 16-year-old Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, has been found and is safe with her. The Sheriff’s Department initially reported Monday she was missing after leaving a note saying she was going to live with an Amish family and got into a car with Pennsylvania registration, officials said. There is no word on where she was found or if there were any arrests in the matter.

BARBOUR COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO