Centre Daily
Man accused of using torch to torture woman for hours in his West Virginia home
A man is in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her for hours, West Virginia police say. The Philippi Police Department said it responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Jan. 24 with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
WDTV
Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help to identify a man involved in an alleged shoplifting. Authorities said he is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Hill, Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message...
Woman sentenced for her role in death of 4-year-old boy in Marion County
A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death by abuse of a 4-year-old boy in Marion County.
WDTV
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was arrested after authorities said he kidnapped and tortured a woman. Officers responded to a call on Lander Rd. in Philippi on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a...
connect-bridgeport.com
Missing 16-Year-Old Found Safe; Home with Family
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced that 16-year-old Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, has been found and is safe with her. The Sheriff’s Department initially reported Monday she was missing after leaving a note saying she was going to live with an Amish family and got into a car with Pennsylvania registration, officials said. There is no word on where she was found or if there were any arrests in the matter.
Woman charged for drugs after traffic stop in front of Clarksburg school
A woman was charged after officers found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in front of a school in Clarksburg.
WDTV
Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
Metro News
Barbour County man charged with kidnapping
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County man is charged with kidnapping after police say he held a woman against her will earlier this week. Sammy Martz was arrested after a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run area of Philippi. Investigators charge he held a woman against her will and tortured her over a four to five hour period.
Routine traffic stop in West Virginia leads to high speed chase for 118 miles and suspect taking own life
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A routine traffic stop led to a high speed chase for 118 miles ended in Marshall County. Devin Wayne Stevens of Tazewell Virginia took officers on a high speed chase from New Martinsville to Moundsville and then back to New Martinsville, out on Route 7 to Hundred and then 250 into […]
West Virginia woman charged for throwing remote at wife
Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.
Woman charged with stealing $23K from elderly woman’s bank account
A woman was arrested for allegedly using money from an elderly woman's bank account to buy drugs.
1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire
Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.
Deputies need help identifying man after Westover daycare break-in
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man as they investigate a break-in that happened at the Kinder Haus Child Care Center in Westover.
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Locate Missing Area Man
UPDATE: The of City Buckhannon has confirmed that Christopher Wayne Cochran has been located. ORIGINAL: The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting the public's help on any information aiding in the location of Christopher Wayne Cochran. who was reported missing by his family. Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph's Hospital...
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
WVU temporarily issues alert after 1 person shot in Morgantown
West Virginia University advised students and employees to seek shelter after a person was in Morgantown Monday night. An all-clear was issued by university police shortly after 12:30 a.m. The shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to a report. Police advised avoiding Grant Avenue as they responded to a...
West Virginia State Police looking for ‘possibly armed’ man in Harrison County
The West Virginia State Police announced that it is looking for a missing man who was last seen in West Milford.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
