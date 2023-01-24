ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTV

Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help to identify a man involved in an alleged shoplifting. Authorities said he is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Hill, Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message...
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Missing 16-Year-Old Found Safe; Home with Family

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced that 16-year-old Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, has been found and is safe with her. The Sheriff’s Department initially reported Monday she was missing after leaving a note saying she was going to live with an Amish family and got into a car with Pennsylvania registration, officials said. There is no word on where she was found or if there were any arrests in the matter.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Barbour County man charged with kidnapping

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County man is charged with kidnapping after police say he held a woman against her will earlier this week. Sammy Martz was arrested after a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run area of Philippi. Investigators charge he held a woman against her will and tortured her over a four to five hour period.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Law Enforcement Locate Missing Area Man

UPDATE: The of City Buckhannon has confirmed that Christopher Wayne Cochran has been located. ORIGINAL: The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting the public's help on any information aiding in the location of Christopher Wayne Cochran. who was reported missing by his family. Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph's Hospital...
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

