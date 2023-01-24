ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Thoughts on Billy Ray Cyrus’ New Fiancée, Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years and mother of his five kids, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce last April. Then, in November, Cyrus announced his engagement to Firerose, an Australian singer-songwriter. Their engagement bloomed from a friendship that started on the set of Hannah Montana over a decade ago. It also started several rumors about fights within the family over the seemingly sudden engagement. Recently, Dolly Parton revealed that she was able to meet Billy Ray’s new love interest.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92

Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
WARRIOR, AL
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

How Patsy Cline Recorded Her Iconic Song “Crazy” On Crutches After A Terrible Car Accident

Patsy Cline was truly a once in a lifetime talent, trailblazer, and character, whose influence is still strongly felt in the country music world long after her death. She was the first female inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, one of the first to actually move records and headline shows, and was a mentor and friend to other up and coming female stars like Loretta Lynn. She was also a complete badass, known to belly up at Nashville […] The post How Patsy Cline Recorded Her Iconic Song “Crazy” On Crutches After A Terrible Car Accident first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KANSAS STATE
Us Weekly

Luke Bryan Clarifies ‘Absurd’ Comments About Dustin Lynch: ‘I Apologize to Anybody Who Doesn’t Understand My Humor and Sarcasm’

Not his kinda night. Luke Bryan clarified recent comments he made about fellow country singer Dustin Lynch after fan backlash. While introducing the “Thinking ‘Bout You” artist, 37, at his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday, January 22, the American Idol judge, 46, gave a questionable welcome to his friend. "No one has drank more […]
FLORIDA STATE

