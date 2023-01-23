ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey orders state agencies to respond to requests for public records

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order today that she said would improve access to public records maintained by state agencies. For years, Alabama’s law requiring access to public records has come under fire for weakness that allows agencies to stall and essentially ignore requests for documents that should be available to the public. A 2019 study by a researcher at the University of Arizona ranked Alabama last among states in responsiveness to requests for records. The Legislature has not come close to passing bills that would strengthen the law.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail

An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Troy Messenger

Gov. Ivey signs public records request executive order

On Jan. 26, Alabama Gov. Kay signed Executive Order 734, which she says will enhance accessibility to public records for Alabamians. The executive order requires all executive-branch agencies to establish a public records page on their website that includes a public records request form and a contact for assistance with public records requests.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022. According to CrimeStoppers, in 2022, they received 1,169 tips and paid out $22,500 to 62 anonymous tipsters. These tips led to 149 arrests and 342 felony criminal charges. Additionally, CrimeStoppers has stated that in partnership with law...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help

Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama man arrested in WI for allegedly threatening to shoot motel employees

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Jan. 20 for allegedly threatening to shoot employees at a motel. According to a press release from the Oak Creek Police Department, an unnamed 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old girlfriend from Milwaukee refused to leave a motel room. The couple threatened to shoot employees and law enforcement.
OAK CREEK, WI
AL.com

Alabama Army reservist pleads guilty to stealing $53,000 from Department of Defense

An enlisted Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense. Jared Romine Barton, a 39-year-old Nauvoo man, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon to one count of theft of government funds, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson.
NAUVOO, AL
altoday.com

Terri Sewell asks FEMA to pay 100% of cost share to counties damaged by January tornadoes

On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell led members of the Alabama Congressional Delegation in a letter urging President Joe Biden to increase the federal cost share for the FEMA Public Assistance (PA) program for debris removal and emergency protective measures to 100% in response to the severe storms and tornadoes that impacted the State of Alabama on January 12, 2023.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy