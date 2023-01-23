Read full article on original website
Related
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Current Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has put public safety first
Alabama has seen so much violent crime in the past couple of years that, unfortunately, the headlines are no longer shocking. And it was not too long ago that a triple murder by a violent parolee in Marshall County led to the Alabama Legislature enacting permanent reforms of the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Gov. Kay Ivey orders state agencies to respond to requests for public records
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order today that she said would improve access to public records maintained by state agencies. For years, Alabama’s law requiring access to public records has come under fire for weakness that allows agencies to stall and essentially ignore requests for documents that should be available to the public. A 2019 study by a researcher at the University of Arizona ranked Alabama last among states in responsiveness to requests for records. The Legislature has not come close to passing bills that would strengthen the law.
Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail
An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
Troy Messenger
Gov. Ivey signs public records request executive order
On Jan. 26, Alabama Gov. Kay signed Executive Order 734, which she says will enhance accessibility to public records for Alabamians. The executive order requires all executive-branch agencies to establish a public records page on their website that includes a public records request form and a contact for assistance with public records requests.
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Former Alabama lawmaker sues city, police over alleged ‘set-up’ arrest
A former state lawmaker is suing the city of Montgomery and its police chief over his arrest last year on a sex abuse charge that was later dropped, maintaining he only “politely hugged” the woman in question. Former Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday saying...
cenlanow.com
Wisconsin motel evacuated after Alabama man threatens to shoot employees, law enforcement
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and a woman who refused to leave their room caused a southeastern Wisconsin motel to be evacuated following alleged threats towards employees and law enforcement. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers were called to Motel 6 on West College Avenue...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
WSFA
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022. According to CrimeStoppers, in 2022, they received 1,169 tips and paid out $22,500 to 62 anonymous tipsters. These tips led to 149 arrests and 342 felony criminal charges. Additionally, CrimeStoppers has stated that in partnership with law...
apr.org
FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help
Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
Alabama man admits to stealing $53,000 from Army through false travel claims, bogus timecards
An Alabama man and enlisted Army Reservist pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson. Jared Romine Barton, 39, pleaded guilty before U.S....
WSFA
Alabama man arrested in WI for allegedly threatening to shoot motel employees
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Jan. 20 for allegedly threatening to shoot employees at a motel. According to a press release from the Oak Creek Police Department, an unnamed 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old girlfriend from Milwaukee refused to leave a motel room. The couple threatened to shoot employees and law enforcement.
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
Alabama Army reservist pleads guilty to stealing $53,000 from Department of Defense
An enlisted Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense. Jared Romine Barton, a 39-year-old Nauvoo man, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon to one count of theft of government funds, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson.
altoday.com
Terri Sewell asks FEMA to pay 100% of cost share to counties damaged by January tornadoes
On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell led members of the Alabama Congressional Delegation in a letter urging President Joe Biden to increase the federal cost share for the FEMA Public Assistance (PA) program for debris removal and emergency protective measures to 100% in response to the severe storms and tornadoes that impacted the State of Alabama on January 12, 2023.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Alabama state auditor weighs in on elimination of state motor pool, plans to eliminate other government waste
One of Gov. Kay Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles.
Comments / 0