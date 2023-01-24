Read full article on original website
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
City of Atlanta ignored outcry against spending $90M on ‘Cop City’
As I sit down on this cold January morning to share my thoughts on the events that unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 21, I’m left with the reality that we must have an honest discussion about where we are and why. I am a sixth-generation Georgian. I am a son...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. A town hall was held by the mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.
Young Dro's anti-gun violence initiative debuts in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Hip-hop artist Young Dro is launching an anti-gun violence initiative aimed at helping Atlanta's youth. The rapper sat down with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi to talk in-depth about a timely community program that he’s launching called “It Still Takes A Village.”. Young Dro, who grew...
Atlanta Activists at 'Stop Cop City' Aren’t Backing Down After Police Kill Protester
The movement to stop the construction of a controversial police training facility in Atlanta gained international attention this past week, after sweeps of forest protest encampments resulted in dozens of arrests, terrorism charges, and the police killing of an activist. Members of Atlanta’s burgeoning “Stop Cop City” movement were rattled...
Georgia Gov. Kemp vows to protect businesses from protestors after anti-police riot in downtown Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said the state sent a strong message after the arrest of the six suspects accused of domestic terrorism when protests devolved into chaos.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes
ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023
2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Attorney General Chris Carr outlined his approach to prosecuting eighteen demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. “This is not a scare-tactic. We’re serious. Do not come to Georgia and engage in acts of violence,” said Carr. All eighteen are tied to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
atlantanewsfirst.com
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. Experts call for boost in clinical trial opportunities in Atlanta. Updated: 6 hours ago. The gap between the number of clinical trials and the number of participants is about 40 percent. The...
‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire
ATLANTA — People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night. “Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali. Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Real News Network
Cori Bush calls for investigation into police killing of activist Tortuguita
This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 25, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Progressive lawmakers are calling for an independent investigation into the death of climate justice activist Manuel Terán, who also went by the name Tortuguita, who was killed by police last week as law enforcement officers were carrying out a violent raid of a protest camp in a wooded area in Atlanta, Georgia.
‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack
Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
lawfareblog.com
Fani Willis to Judge McBurney: Give Us Time, Please
Tuesday is a big day for the Fulton County criminal probe into 2020 election interference. After eight months, the “special purpose grand jury” investigating Trump and Co.’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia has issued its final report. Now, at noon in the Lewis R. Slaton courthouse in downtown Atlanta, Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments on whether the final report should be released to the public.
10NEWS
‘I was beaten, my dreads pulled out’: Georgia college student attacked off campus in possible hate crime
KENNESAW, Ga. — Police are working to find out who attacked a Kennesaw State University student outside his off-campus apartment over the weekend. The student, Jalique Rosemond, who is Black, said two young white men he had never seen before rushed at him, beat him and called him racial slurs.
Earlier curfew proposed in Atlanta after recent string of shootings involving children
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police returned Monday to the spot where someone shot and killed 13-year-old Deshon DuBose. It happened Saturday night outside the popular Cascade Family Skating venue in Southwest Atlanta. “In a perfect world, this wouldn’t happen. In a perfect world he’d still be around,” said Edward...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
