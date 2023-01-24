This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 25, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Progressive lawmakers are calling for an independent investigation into the death of climate justice activist Manuel Terán, who also went by the name Tortuguita, who was killed by police last week as law enforcement officers were carrying out a violent raid of a protest camp in a wooded area in Atlanta, Georgia.

