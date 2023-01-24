ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. A town hall was held by the mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Young Dro's anti-gun violence initiative debuts in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hip-hop artist Young Dro is launching an anti-gun violence initiative aimed at helping Atlanta's youth. The rapper sat down with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi to talk in-depth about a timely community program that he’s launching called “It Still Takes A Village.”. Young Dro, who grew...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes

ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Real News Network

Cori Bush calls for investigation into police killing of activist Tortuguita

This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 25, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Progressive lawmakers are calling for an independent investigation into the death of climate justice activist Manuel Terán, who also went by the name Tortuguita, who was killed by police last week as law enforcement officers were carrying out a violent raid of a protest camp in a wooded area in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack

Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
KENNESAW, GA
lawfareblog.com

Fani Willis to Judge McBurney: Give Us Time, Please

Tuesday is a big day for the Fulton County criminal probe into 2020 election interference. After eight months, the “special purpose grand jury” investigating Trump and Co.’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia has issued its final report. Now, at noon in the Lewis R. Slaton courthouse in downtown Atlanta, Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments on whether the final report should be released to the public.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy