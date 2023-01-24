Read full article on original website
A 27-year-old tree worker was hospitalized after he was knocked out by a fallen limb cut by his colleague, authorities said. Cohasset Police and Fire responded to a reported industrial accident at the intersection of Beechwood Street and Wheelwright Farm Drive around 10 a.m. on Wedn…
Yarmouth Police confirm missing man who prompted intense search found deceased
YARMOUTH – Background: Yarmouth Police were searching for a missing endangered man Monday evening. Eduardo Gomes is a white male 40-years-old. He is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes. Gomes was last seen earlier Monday in West Yarmouth near Sandy Pond. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve light colored shirt, brown camouflage shorts, flip flops and a gray NY Yankees cap. He has arm tattoos of coy fish and wolverine. Police reported Gomes may suffer from schizophrenia.
A double death investigation is underway at a home on the South Shore, officials said.A husband living at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury called police reporting that his wife attempted suicide by jumping out of a window around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Responding officers located the wo…
TWO children are dead and another was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a home on Tuesday night. A woman was also taken to the hospital after she reportedly jumped out of a window. Police arrived at the home in Duxbury, Massachusetts around 6.11pm after an attempted...
The Duxbury woman who reportedly jumped out a window after killing two of her children will be charged with murder, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
Updated: Fire damages house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 3:35 a.m. a passerby noted some “flickering lights” in the vicinity of Abbies Lane in North Falmouth. Personnel were dispatched to investigate the area and upon further investigation of the area found an exterior fire at 34 Abbies Lane. Additional resources were dispatched for a structure fire at this location. The fire was found to have burnt through the floor by the entrance to the home which was found to be unoccupied and was noted to extend from the basement to the first floor. The fire was confined to one side of the home and although this occurred during a wind and rainstorm, the prevailing winds were not affecting the escalation of the fire. Personnel made entry from the basement and were able to extinguish the fire in the basement and additional crews extinguished the fire on the first floor. Eversource was contacted at the onset to disconnect power to allow for personnel to conduct operations. Significant smoke and heat damage affected the remainder of the structure. No injuries occurred during this incident. We wish to acknowledge the assistance of the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department who assisted on scene and mutual aid station coverage from Sandwich, Cotuit, Bourne, and COMM Fire Departments. Additionally, the Providence Canteen provided on-scene rehab for personnel. Lastly, a “tip of the hat” to Dispatch personnel who coordinated all the on-scene communications and requests for out-of-town assistance.
DUXBURY - Two children are dead and a third was rushed to the hospital after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night. A woman, who had reportedly jumped out of a window, was also taken to the hospital.Police responded to 47 Summer Street at 6:11 p.m. A man who lives there got home and discovered the woman first, reporting an attempted suicide. Inside the home, police and firefighters found three children unconscious with "obvious signs of trauma."A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital by Medflight and is receiving treatment. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said everyone involved appears to be related. "This is an unimaginable senseless tragedy," Cruz said. Investigators are calling it a double death investigation and haven't identified a crime or a suspect. They were getting search warrants to get back inside the home.Cruz said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
Two young children are dead after being found unconscious inside a Duxbury home Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. "Sometimes in life you just have to...
DUXBURY, Mass. — Two children are dead, and an infant and woman were rushed to the hospital, after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Police responded to 47 Summer Street around 6:15 p.m. after a man who arrived...
Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man
A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly…
New Bedford Police charge 49-year old city man with home invasion, assault with knife
“On January 20th, at approximately 7 AM, north-end patrol units were dispatched to 1619 Braley Rd. regarding a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect had confronted his neighbor, pushed his way into his apartment, assaulted him, and attempted to injure him with a knife. The suspect...
Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
DUXBURY, Mass. — A large police presence and crime tape surrounded a home along Summer Street in Duxbury on Tuesday night. Duxbury police were called to the home after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but the nature of the response was not immediately clear. Just after 8:30 p.m., Plymouth District...
Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 11 AM Monday, a vehicle appeared to have run into the back of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of High School Road Ext. and North Street in Hyannis. The Hyannis FD issued a trauma alert for the driver of the SUV. High School Road Ext. was closed until the scene was cleared Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole
A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
