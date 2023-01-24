ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

What we know about the victims in the Monterey Park massacre

Among the victims of a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday were a loving father, and a woman whose family called her one of their biggest cheerleaders. Dozens in their 50s, 60s and 70s gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year weekend when a...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The names and places that define America's week of 'tragedy upon tragedy'

Tyre Nichols. Monterey Park. Half Moon Bay. Three new entries in America's roster of tragedy burst from obscurity to their haunting moment in the media spotlight and exemplified societal undercurrents of violence, injustice and grief. A week that began with the nation reeling from more mass shootings ends with it...
MEMPHIS, TN
Peru's embattled president could have eased the crisis. What happened?

When Dina Boluarte was anointed Peru's sixth president in five years, she faced battles on two fronts: appeasing the lawmakers who had ousted her boss and predecessor Pedro Castillo, and calming protesterse enraged by the dethroning of yet another president. She called for a "political truce" with Congress on her...
Brazil fines Telegram for not suspending far-right congressman's account

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes fined the messaging app Telegram on Wednesday for not suspending the account of a far-right elected official and social media influencer, according to a statement from the Supreme Court. Earlier in January, the court ordered Telegram to suspend Nikolas Ferreira's accounts and others...
US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia

Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police. In the...
Opinion: Companies shouldn't wait for laws to be open about pay

In the United States, the demand for pay transparency is building. Laws that require employers of a certain size to include pay information in job listings took effect on January 1 in California and Washington state. Similar laws were already in place in other areas, including Colorado, New York City, Westchester County, New York, and Jersey City, New Jersey.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post begins layoffs

The Washington Post on Tuesday began laying off staffers, people familiar with the matter said, a widely expected move following an announcement by publisher Fred Ryan last month that the newspaper would be cutting jobs. A spokesperson for the newspaper did not immediately respond to a request for comment and...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US bans two Serbian ex-lawmakers wanted for Hague witness tampering

The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to two Serbian ultra-nationalist former members of parliament wanted by a UN court for witness tampering in a trial over crimes against humanity. "The United States continues to stand with all Serbians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

