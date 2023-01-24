Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
What we know about the victims in the Monterey Park massacre
Among the victims of a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday were a loving father, and a woman whose family called her one of their biggest cheerleaders. Dozens in their 50s, 60s and 70s gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year weekend when a...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men as part of an Iran-backed plot to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of the...
The names and places that define America's week of 'tragedy upon tragedy'
Tyre Nichols. Monterey Park. Half Moon Bay. Three new entries in America's roster of tragedy burst from obscurity to their haunting moment in the media spotlight and exemplified societal undercurrents of violence, injustice and grief. A week that began with the nation reeling from more mass shootings ends with it...
Peru's embattled president could have eased the crisis. What happened?
When Dina Boluarte was anointed Peru's sixth president in five years, she faced battles on two fronts: appeasing the lawmakers who had ousted her boss and predecessor Pedro Castillo, and calming protesterse enraged by the dethroning of yet another president. She called for a "political truce" with Congress on her...
Refugee resettlement in Minnesota: How everyday citizens can help by sponsoring
This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal. It’s estimated that Minnesota has welcomed more than 100,000 refugees since the 1970s. From 1980 to now, that work has largely been done by resettlement agencies. But come April, the process for some will be...
Brazil fines Telegram for not suspending far-right congressman's account
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes fined the messaging app Telegram on Wednesday for not suspending the account of a far-right elected official and social media influencer, according to a statement from the Supreme Court. Earlier in January, the court ordered Telegram to suspend Nikolas Ferreira's accounts and others...
Mayor Adams' plan to use Brooklyn Cruise Terminal as emergency shelter for asylum seekers faces backlash
NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) -- Mayor Eric Adams insists New York City has handled the asylum seeker crisis better than any other city in the nation, but his latest plan house migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal is facing some backlash. Faced with an unending stream of asylum seekers and...
US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia
Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police. In the...
Opinion: Companies shouldn't wait for laws to be open about pay
In the United States, the demand for pay transparency is building. Laws that require employers of a certain size to include pay information in job listings took effect on January 1 in California and Washington state. Similar laws were already in place in other areas, including Colorado, New York City, Westchester County, New York, and Jersey City, New Jersey.
Washington Post begins layoffs
The Washington Post on Tuesday began laying off staffers, people familiar with the matter said, a widely expected move following an announcement by publisher Fred Ryan last month that the newspaper would be cutting jobs. A spokesperson for the newspaper did not immediately respond to a request for comment and...
US bans two Serbian ex-lawmakers wanted for Hague witness tampering
The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to two Serbian ultra-nationalist former members of parliament wanted by a UN court for witness tampering in a trial over crimes against humanity. "The United States continues to stand with all Serbians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
22 Places Every Movie Fan Needs To Visit
If you love movies, you'll love these amazing cinematic hotspots...
