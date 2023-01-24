Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% During the Forecast Period of 2023-2031

Read full article on original website
Macular Degeneration Treatment Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 18.8 Bn by the end of 2032 | PMR
The global macular degeneration treatment market recorded a CAGR of 6.2% in the last 9 years from 2012 to 2021 and reached a market value of around US$ 8.6 Bn in 2021. The market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 18.8 Bn by the end of 2032.
North America Stevia Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘North America Stevia Market Size, Share, Scope, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the North America stevia market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like extract type, application, and country. The report studies the latest updates...
Global Chitosan Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 20.9% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Chitosan Market Size, Share, Price, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global chitosan market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like applications and major regions. The report studies the latest updates in the market,...
Global Medical Cannabis Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 24% During 2023-2028
The ‘Global Medical Cannabis Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global medical cannabis market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like species, derivatives, routes of administration, applications, end uses, and major regions. Medical Cannabis Market...
What’s the Survival Rate for Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer?
A diagnosis of stage 4 ovarian cancer means the cancer has spread to other parts of your body. Factors like your age, treatment type, and overall health may affect survival rate for this type of cancer. Ovarian cancer is a. that grows in your ovaries. In the United States, ovarian...
Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market Size, Share, Scope, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like application and major regions.
Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size is Booming Worldwide with a Potential Growth Rate of 6.8% by 2031
The global specialty medical chairs market was valued at $4,061.68 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,846.17 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. What is the Specialty Medical Chairs?. Specialty medical chairs can be used for examination, treatment, or rehabilitation. These are...
How Is Ovarian Cancer Treated?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries or fallopian tubes grow uncontrollably, forming a mass (tumor). Treatment options for ovarian cancer depend on the type and stage of the disease. It may include a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies. The goals of ovarian cancer treatment are to remove the tumor(s), eliminate cancer cells in the body, and prevent a recurrence (return) of cancer. If you have ovarian cancer, you may be referred to a gynecologic oncologist—a doctor with specialized training to treat ovarian cancer. Research shows that people with ovarian cancer who receive care from...
Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market Size to Be Aided by the Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
The ‘Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global acute coronary syndrome treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like indication, class, treatment channel, and major regions. Acute Coronary Syndrome...
Global Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market Size to Attain a Value of USD 2045 Million by 2031
The ‘Global Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global acute respiratory syndrome treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like drug class, route of administration, treatment channel, and major regions.
Hypertension drug can slow ageing
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow ageing. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR to hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031
Toxoplasmosis disease is a transmitted disease, which is transferred from animal to human, or mother to child during pregnancy, and can spread through cat feces or contaminated food. It is caused by single celled parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii, which is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans and causes the disease toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis treatment includes inhibitors of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) (pyrimethamine and trimethoprim), and dihydropteroate synthetase (sulfonamides, such as sulfadiazine, sulfamethoxazole, and sulfadoxine), which block the folic acid synthesis. This treatment is used in patients who are suffering from parasitic infection (toxoplasmosis disease) and mostly it is used in pregnant women and infants.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future | CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031
The goal of treating inflammatory bowel disease is to reduce the inflammation that is causing your symptoms and signs. In the best case, this can lead not only to symptom relief, but also to long-term recovery and reduced risk of complications. Treatment for IBD usually involves medication or surgery. How...
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals
The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
Chemotherapy may be most effective for women in the afternoon, lymphoma study shows
DAEJEON, South Korea — While chemotherapy is one of the most common forms of cancer treatment, it often kills healthy cells in the process. Now, a team of South Korean researchers says timing is everything when it comes to killing cancer cells. Their results show found that receiving the treatment in the afternoon decreases mortality rate by over 12 times and cancer recurrence by nearly three times.
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
Keys to making immunotherapy work against pancreatic cancer found in tumor microenvironment
A new study that analyzed the tumor microenvironment of pancreatic cancer revealed the cause of tumor cell resistance to immunotherapy and resulted in new treatment strategies. This study, led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, is the latest from an ongoing platform trial formed in 2015 to...
