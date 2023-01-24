Read full article on original website
Global Cognitive Computing Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 28.30% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Cognitive Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global cognitive computing market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technology, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and major regions.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Global Medical Cannabis Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 24% During 2023-2028
The ‘Global Medical Cannabis Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global medical cannabis market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like species, derivatives, routes of administration, applications, end uses, and major regions. Medical Cannabis Market...
Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market Size, Share, Scope, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like application and major regions.
Global Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market Size to Attain a Value of USD 2045 Million by 2031
The ‘Global Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global acute respiratory syndrome treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like drug class, route of administration, treatment channel, and major regions.
Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market Size to Be Aided by the Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
The ‘Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global acute coronary syndrome treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like indication, class, treatment channel, and major regions. Acute Coronary Syndrome...
Refined Sugar Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Refined Sugar Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Refined Sugar. Report Features Details. Product Name Refined Sugar. Process Included Refined Sugar Production From Raw Sugar. Segments...
Succinic acid Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Succinic acid Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Succinic acid. Report Features Details. Product Name Succinic acid. Process Included. Succinic acid Production From Raw Sugar. Succinic...
