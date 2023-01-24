ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0.

The Hawks are 11-14 on the road. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.8 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.9.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 121-114 on Dec. 6. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Trae Young is averaging 27 points and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: day to day (asthma symptoms), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

