Read full article on original website
Related
No 10 declines to say Sunak confident Zahawi has always told him truth about his tax affairs – as it happened
Downing Street spokesperson also says inquiry into former chancellor’s affairs to be ‘conducted swiftly’
Cabinet heads to Chequers to plot Sunak survival course
When politicians last gathered en masse at the grace-and-favour retreat Chequers, they were farewell parties for prime ministers whose time in office was cut shorter than they expected. On Thursday, Rishi Sunak will gather his cabinet there for an all-day summit to plot the strategy to ensure his time is...
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
Former Tory minister calls for Nadhim Zahawi to step down
Caroline Nokes says party chair should let investigation take place as story has become a distraction
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
BBC
Ukraine: Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw killed in Soledar rescue attempt
British nationals Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who were reported missing in eastern Ukraine, have been killed, their families have said. Mr Bagshaw, 47, and Mr Parry, 28, were last seen heading to the city of Soledar on 6 January. Mr Bagshaw's family said the pair were attempting to rescue...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
EU court backs move to prise open bloc's decision making
LONDON (Reuters) - European Union member states must grant public access to documents circulated in their working groups for adopting laws, an EU court ruled on Wednesday, as efforts to prise open the bloc’s legislative machine make further progress.
Phys.org
European Commission to present space defence plan in March
The European Commission will present a strategy to bolster the EU's security and defence efforts in space in March, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said Tuesday, with Russia's war in Ukraine raising tensions in space. Moscow's invasion last year led to Europe and Russia calling off their previously close cooperation...
MPs to recall Royal Mail boss to parliament to face questions
Simon Thompson has been summoned back over accuracy of evidence he gave to committee
BBC
Brexit: Warning over looming issues on medicines supply to NI
EU moves to guarantee supply of medicines to Northern Ireland have so far worked but there are looming issues, peers have heard. The British Medical Association (BMA) said "to date we have not had any issue in terms of the supply of medication". However, the Nuffield Trust said there was...
Zahawi and Johnson’s wealthy friends are an image problem for Sunak’s Tories
The PM may struggle to sell solidarity to the public in light of revelations about tax affairs and ministerial access
Hungary will amend law to ensure EU university funding - minister
BUDAPEST, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungary will amend legislation in March to address Brussels' concerns about government-linked politicians holding seats on university boards in order to restore European Union funding for students and teachers, a Hungarian minister said on Thursday.
Richard Sharp says ‘no conflict of interest’ in appointment as BBC chair
Sharp says he will not step down, despite claims he helped secure £800k loan for Boris Johnson
Energy support sends UK government borrowing to December record
Spending exceeds receipts by £27.4bn, as higher interest payments also contribute to deficit
Populist billionaire vies with ex-general for top Czech post
PRAGUE (AP) — A retired army general who backs military support for Ukraine and a euroskeptic billionaire who has questioned NATO’s collective defense clause are contesting for the ceremonial but prestigious post of Czech president in a runoff starting Friday. Former Gen. Petr Pavel and Andrej Babis advanced...
BBC
Photography exhibition to show life in apartheid South Africa
An exhibition of pictures showing apartheid-era South Africa is to open at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery. The exhibition, entitled South Africa in the 1970s: Photographs by Steve Bloom, will showcase historical photos which had been abandoned in an attic for decades. The touring display will be the first time...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
German government sued over failure to meet climate goals
BERLIN (AP) — A prominent environmental group said Tuesday that it is suing the German government over the failure to meet its own climate targets. Friends of the Earth Germany, also known as BUND, said in its submission to the Berlin-Brandenburg administrative court that the government should be required to put forward an emergency program for the transport and building sectors.
Energy support, debt interest help to swell UK borrowing
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.
Comments / 0