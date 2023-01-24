ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VikingsTerritory

1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose

The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Voice Overwhelming Support for 1 DC Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, parting ways with 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell last week. Minnesota’s defense couldn’t hinder the New York Giants offense in the playoffs, the group wasn’t very productive in the regular season, and a new man or woman will lead the unit within a couple of weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig

Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late

Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Projected to Receive Extra Draft Pick

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah swung extraneous deals for cornerback Akayleb Evans, wide receiver Jalen Reaor, and tight end T.J. Hockenson in Year One of duty, and the 2023 draft cupboard is a little barren. The Vikings are scheduled to draft just four times between April 27th and 29th,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

