Related
1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose
The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
Vikings Should Say ‘No Thanks’ to 1 of Their Free Agents
Seventeen Vikings players enter free agency when the new league year starts on March 15, and their 2022 contracts expire. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should keep some of them on the team while others should depart. Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the former. He is one of the most consistent...
Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
Vikings Fans Voice Overwhelming Support for 1 DC Candidate
The Minnesota Vikings will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, parting ways with 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell last week. Minnesota’s defense couldn’t hinder the New York Giants offense in the playoffs, the group wasn’t very productive in the regular season, and a new man or woman will lead the unit within a couple of weeks.
Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig
Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late
Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
NFL Coaching Legend Has Helpful Advice for Vikings
A mentor to former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Bill Parcells has some advice for the purple and gold team — and the 13 other squads that reached the 2022 postseason. Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time AP Coach of the Year, contributes to The 33rd Team...
Vikings Projected to Receive Extra Draft Pick
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah swung extraneous deals for cornerback Akayleb Evans, wide receiver Jalen Reaor, and tight end T.J. Hockenson in Year One of duty, and the 2023 draft cupboard is a little barren. The Vikings are scheduled to draft just four times between April 27th and 29th,...
Recent History Suggests Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Vikings Should Stay Put
Following their embarrassing loss to the New York Giants in the opening round of the playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings locked in the 23rd pick in the upcoming draft. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have a difficult decision to make. Upon first glance, picking in the low 20s isn’t ideal, but the recent...
Listen, the Vikings Can Afford to Bring Trey Lance Home.
The Minnesota Vikings face plenty of salary cap questions this offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs space for a revamped defense. Another Kirk Cousins extension can’t be the answer, but a Minnesota native in Trey Lance certainly could be. To say that Trey Lance’s career has gone anything close...
Would a Kirk Cousins Extension Admit ‘Fear’ for Vikings?
The Minnesota Vikings are facing another question mark this offseason when looking at the future of starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. Needing to free up cap space, and with their quarterback taking a substantial amount of it, an extension could be on the table. If they do that, however, is it...
