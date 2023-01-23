Read full article on original website
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan
Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?
No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
Ohio Family Lucky To Be Alive After iPhone Bursts Into Flames
One of my biggest fears is to have my house catch on fire. Besides dealing with the hurt of losing my personal belongings and all the things that have sentimental value to my family, I also worry my wife Lindsey and I wouldn't be home at that time and our dogs Benny and Paddy couldn't make it out. Or that they would run and hide when the smoke detector goes off.
7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan
Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Detroit Speakeasy Is Built In 100-Year-Old Bank Vault
I love a good speakeasy, especially the ones that really commit to the bit. You either have to know the secret word or have to know where the secret door is to get in. And most of them tend to have some pretty incredible drinks. So when I found out...
Look: A Detroit Man Fires At Michigan State Police Helicopter
A man out of Detroit may be facing some serious charges, after he opened fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter. Not only did the man take shots at the helicopter with what appears to be a riffle, he also pointed a laser up at the helicopter before he brought the gun out.
10 Adorable A-Frames to Stay at This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When it comes to taking a vacation, Michigan has many places you can go. However, if you want to stay somewhere unique and uncommon, you may want to consider one of these adorable A-frame homes. Michigan A-Frame Homes For Rent on Airbnb. It's not something you see every day. So...
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
Two Men Arrested in Connection to 1997 Michigan Cold Case
More than 25 years after a man's headless body was found in a Michigan field, two Ohio men have been arrested for their possible involvement in the man's murder. A Lenawee County farmer made the discovery in November of 1997. The man's decapitated body was found under a thin layer of snow and reports indicate that the deceased man's hands had been cut off as well.
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You
There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
