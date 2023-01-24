ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

National Weather Service in Lake Charles Warns of Potential for Damaging Straight-Line Wind Gusts, Heavy Rainfall, Severe Storms, and Coastal Flooding

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding

Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – During the evening on January 24, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that they responded to tornado damage on the southern end of the parish in the Ragley, Louisiana area near Highway 171.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch

Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley residents pick up the pieces after possible tornado, one injury confirmed

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are reporting damage across SWLA following yesterday’s severe weather, including a possible tornado that touched down in the Ragley area. In the nearby Reeves area, a photo of a home that had been destroyed could be seen. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed that there was one injury that they’d been made aware of during the storm. That injury was an elderly man who received moderate injuries to his head and torso while he was home during the storm. He has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
RAGLEY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff

Tornado warnings have been issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff as a cold front — that is bringing along with it severe thunderstorms — makes it way east into Southwest Louisiana. A tornado was confirmed on the ground south of Ragley, said National Weather Service meteorologist...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley resident can only watch from truck as storm rips awning from home

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana continues to recover from Tuesday’s severe weather. Staci Duplechin was arriving home when her house was hit. “It was very emotional,” Duplechin said. “This is my first home, and I just purchased it.”. Duplechin, like many residents in Ragley, is devastated...
RAGLEY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat

All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kogt.com

Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
KTBS

DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy