National Weather Service in Lake Charles Warns of Potential for Damaging Straight-Line Wind Gusts, Heavy Rainfall, Severe Storms, and Coastal Flooding

KPLC TV
New aerial footage as NWS confirms two tornadoes in SWLA during Tuesday’s storms
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has released preliminary findings confirming that two tornadoes touched down between Calcasieu and Beauregard Parish during the severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. It is possible as the NWS continues its assessment that more tornadoes may be confirmed. Perkins Pipeline...
Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding
Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – During the evening on January 24, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that they responded to tornado damage on the southern end of the parish in the Ragley, Louisiana area near Highway 171.
Residents in Orange County focus on re-building after extensive tornado damage
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The morning after a line of severe storms pushed through Southeast Texas leaving a path of damage, many woke up to no power and the task of cleaning up. National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Orange County Tuesday. A NWS representative tells...
beauregardnews.com
UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch
Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
City of Lake Charles Asking Residents to Report any Debris Blocking Roadways After January 24 Storms
Lake Charles, Louisiana – During the evening of January 24, 2023, the City of Lake Charles announced that crews were out assessing streets and removing any obstructions caused by the strong storms that came through the area earlier in the evening. The City of Lake Charles is asking residents...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
KPLC TV
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
KPLC TV
Some SWLA residents still without power, some schools closed or dismissing early
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many across SWLA are still without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area yesterday evening. As a result of the power outages the following schools are closed today:. LaGrange High School. Johnson Bayou High School. Additionally, the following schools will...
KPLC TV
Ragley residents pick up the pieces after possible tornado, one injury confirmed
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are reporting damage across SWLA following yesterday’s severe weather, including a possible tornado that touched down in the Ragley area. In the nearby Reeves area, a photo of a home that had been destroyed could be seen. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed that there was one injury that they’d been made aware of during the storm. That injury was an elderly man who received moderate injuries to his head and torso while he was home during the storm. He has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff
Tornado warnings have been issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff as a cold front — that is bringing along with it severe thunderstorms — makes it way east into Southwest Louisiana. A tornado was confirmed on the ground south of Ragley, said National Weather Service meteorologist...
KPLC TV
Ragley resident can only watch from truck as storm rips awning from home
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana continues to recover from Tuesday’s severe weather. Staci Duplechin was arriving home when her house was hit. “It was very emotional,” Duplechin said. “This is my first home, and I just purchased it.”. Duplechin, like many residents in Ragley, is devastated...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
Intracoastal Park Playground Scheduled to Close for Repairs on January 26
Intracoastal Park Playground Scheduled to Close for Repairs on January 26. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that the Facility Management Department will close the playground at Intracoastal Park beginning on Thursday, January 26, 2023, for repairs. The playground is scheduled to reopen on...
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
KPLC TV
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
fox4beaumont.com
Update: Some schools to remain closed Thursday due to power uncertainty, others resume
TEXAS — Jan 25 update: Orangefield ISD, West Orange - Cove Consolidated ISD, and Little Cypress - Mauriceville will not have classes on Thursday, Jan 26. Lamar State College Orange will also remained closed Thursday. Previously reported (Five school districts, Lamar State College Orange remain closed Wednesday):. West Orange...
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KTBS
DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
