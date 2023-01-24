Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Chelsea to offer €30-40m after Olympique Lyonnais reject €20m for Malo Gusto — report
With a week to go in the January transfer window — and a week to go before relaxed amortization rules get tightened up — Chelsea are still plowing full steam ahead to get a few more big deals over the line before the deadline on the 31st. One of those appears to be promising 19-year-old right back Malo Gusto, currently still with Olympique Lyonnais.
SB Nation
Newcastle ‘retain strong interest’ in Hakim Ziyech but are prioritizing Anthony Gordon — report
Chelsea almost spent a rather silly amount on Everton youngster Anthony Gordon in the summer — even by our rather silly amounts of spending standards — but the 21-year-old ended up staying despite our best attempts. Safe to say that neither his nor our season have gone the...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal
God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
SB Nation
I’ve fallen in love with another Sunderland loan player
We’ve all had at least one. Some of us have had many. Some have given us nightmares and some have given us moments of joy. A sacred few have given us memories to last a lifetime. Some are young, eager and enthusiastic, while some are older, weathered and wise.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs Arsenal: What impact will FA Cup encounter have on the title race?
Mikel Arteta has insisted that the FA Cup meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal will have no bearing on the title race. But a first time meeting between the two sides this season could set the stage for a fight to finish in the title race. Manchester City have been...
BBC
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
SB Nation
What Ruben Dias’ Injury has Cost Manchester City
Ruben Dias has been a huge success since moving to Manchester City and the Premier League in 2020. The Portuguese hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his position, not just in the Premier League, but in world football. The 25-year-old has...
SB Nation
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert opens the scoring for Chelsea against Tottenham, 1-0!
Chelsea are in front! Erin Cuthbert takes the free throw to Guro Reiten, and the Norwegian makes it into a one-two with the Scot. Erin’s strike is then deflected towards Tottenham’s goal for our first score of the night. 1-0 to the Blues!
BBC
Nations League: Uefa reveals 'more compelling' expanded format for tournament from 2024
Uefa says the introduction of quarter-finals and promotion play-offs to a revised Nations League will make it a "more compelling" competition. The new expanded format will begin in September 2024. There will still be groups of four but, for the 16 highest-ranked League A teams, the top two will qualify...
SB Nation
Liverpool Plan New Long-Term Deal for Stefan Bajcetic
Last summer, two years after making the switch to Anfield from Celta Vigo in Spain, Stefan Bajcetic signed a new deal with Liverpool running through 2025. Just six months later and Liverpool’s breakout youngster of the season is in line for a new, improved deal. That’s the word this...
SB Nation
Six of the Best As Manchester City Girls Reach Conti-Cup Semis
Hayley Raso and Lauren Hemp scored a brace apiece as holders Manchester City cruised into the last four of the Conti-Cup. Bunny Shaw and Mary Fowler scored the other goals as City put six without reply past a hapless Bristol City. The blues were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s...
SB Nation
Boring, Boring Chelsea: The Predictable Tedium of Chelsea’s Attack
Maybe it was a dull, long-winded professor. You know, some nerd in a novelty tie who made Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off seem like a man who’d just chugged six Red Bulls? The kind of man whose pulse can only be set racing by the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
SB Nation
On This Day (26th January 2015): “I cannot bring Quinn and Phillips back” says Poyet!
Sunderland were pitted against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on this day in 2015, just as we are this coming weekend. The game was barely memorable, with the team struggling throughout, displaying the same inconsistencies that had led to them struggling throughout the season. Although we’d...
SB Nation
Arnaut Danjuma brings versatility and firepower off the bench for Spurs in a low-risk loan
Like a lot of Tottenham Hotspur transfers in the recent past, the Lilywhites’ first move of the January transfer window came a week ahead of schedule, with Tottenham Hotspur’s eleventh hour “gazzumping” of Everton for Arnaut Danjuma. Currently at Villarreal in La Liga, the Spanish side’s...
SB Nation
Olympique Lyonnais adamant Malo Gusto not going anywhere
Chelsea’s attempts to make this record-breaking January even more record-breaking has hit some snags this week, with the latest being Olympique Lyonnais’ insistence that 19-year-old right back Malo Gusto isn’t going anywhere this month. This follows similar a proclamation from Benfica over Enzo Fernández, though this one...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: Reds establish commanding lead in Carabao Cup semifinal
Manchester United will carry a 3-0 lead into the home leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest after a commanding victory at the City Ground on Wednesday. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst were all on the scoresheet as Erik ten Hag took a huge step towards his first cup final as United manager.
SB Nation
Wednesday January 25th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
'I would prefer to be up against someone else' - Arteta on Guardiola
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists his friendship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola will not be affected by the clubs going head-to-head for the Premier League title. The two managers face each other for the first time this season in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday and, after serving...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Fixture Shuffle, Conti Cruise, Five Men Out?, and More...
Manchester City Women are through to Continental Cup Semi-Finals after a 0-6 win away to Bristol City. Pep Guardiola’s men look to advance to the FA Cup Fifth Round with a home match against Arsenal FC tomorrow. Start your day with seven stories cultivated by your friends at Sky Blue News.
