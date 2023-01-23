ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
NBC Miami

Charges Recommended Against Florida Man Caught on Camera Beating Shark With Hammer

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is recommending charges against a man who was caught on camera beating a shark with a hammer along Florida's Space Coast. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the agency is recommending two misdemeanor charges against the man, who has not been identified. The Brevard County State Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade drops to medium risk of transmission

The average number of cases and decreased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Jan. 26, the state has added an average of 3,138 cases and 46 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from an average of 4,039 cases and 62 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
FLORIDA STATE
Oscar

Fishing spots in Florida

Fishing in Florida is a popular pastime for both locals and tourists. The state's diverse range of waterways, including the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean, and thousands of freshwater lakes and rivers, make it a prime destination for anglers of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time fisherman, there's a spot in Florida that's perfect for you.
FLORIDA STATE
intheknow.com

Florida family races to save 22-year-old diver after he goes missing at sea for 2 hours

Family members of a 22-year-old Florida man rushed to rescue him after he got caught in an ocean current and went missing at sea for several hours. Dylan Gartenmayer was free diving off of the coast of Key West, Fla., with two friends on Jan. 19 when he did not resurface. He was caught by the powerful Gulf Stream current and was reported missing to his family about two hours later.
KEY WEST, FL
greenepublishing.com

Have you seen a bear around here?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking the help of Florida citizens and outdoorsmen in estimating the range and population of the black bears in the state. The Florida Black Bear (Ursus americanus floridanus) was once very common throughout the state, but began to see dwindling numbers in the early to mid-20th century, due to loss of habitat, persecution and unregulated hunting.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Jury Unanimously Votes to Recommend the Death-Penalty for Steven Wolf

South Florida - Thursday January 23, 2023: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced that State Prosecutors have secured a guilty conviction and unanimous vote recommending the death penalty against a Florida Keys man who committed sexual battery and murder. The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Wolf after...
MARATHON, FL
San Herald

Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE

