Family members of a 22-year-old Florida man rushed to rescue him after he got caught in an ocean current and went missing at sea for several hours. Dylan Gartenmayer was free diving off of the coast of Key West, Fla., with two friends on Jan. 19 when he did not resurface. He was caught by the powerful Gulf Stream current and was reported missing to his family about two hours later.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO