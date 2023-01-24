ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

963xke.com

Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
FORT WAYNE, IN
indiana105.com

Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’

Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Another round of snow, breezy Friday

Lake effect snow wrap-up in the early morning of Friday, roads could be a little slick or snow covered, especially in Northern Berrien and Cass counties. Temperatures will be cold to start the day, in the teens. An approaching clipper system with turn the wind to the southwest, becoming breezy, and temperatures warm back above freezing. The clipper brings a quick punch of slushy snow Friday afternoon, another one to two inches possible.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast

STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Students head to Fort Wayne for Shrine Circus Friday morning

WARSAW — Third Graders from Warsaw Community Schools will visit the Shrine Circus, in Fort Wayne, on Friday. Warsaw students will be shuttled to the event on 21 school buses after meeting shortly before 9 a.m. at the R.P. store on U.S. 30. Third Graders visit the Mizpah Shrine...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
CASS COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Police urge motorists to use caution as storm approaches

SOUTH BEND — Wednesday’s winter weather advisory has Indiana State Police urging drivers to take it slow, as dangerous road conditions are expected throughout the entire day. Snowfall ranging from two to nine inches is predicted across the Hoosier state, beginning before sunrise Wednesday. Kosciusko County is expected...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

15 Fury Alert Day: How much snow did we get Wednesday?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With 6.2″ of snow having fallen in Fort Wayne, January 25, 2023 is the snowiest January 25 on the official record book that dates back to the late 1800s. The heavy, wet snow that started falling in the morning and tapered off from afternoon into evening left multiple inches of snow […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Noble County under Yellow Travel Advisory

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is under a Yellow Travel Advisory. Yellow is the lowest travel alert level. Routine travel may be restricted due to hazardous conditions. Drivers should use caution.
95.3 MNC

Big winter storm expected to blow through Michiana at midweek

The work week starts quiet with plenty of sunshine to return by this afternoon, but clouds will build back in for Tuesday. Snow showers make their way into Michiana on Tuesday night before widespread accumulating snow moves in Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This will be our next big weather maker with a high potential for travel impacts.
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes

Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

Regional bus service expanding to include Warsaw

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a new partnership with Miller Transportation that will result in extended regional bus service that will bring service to numerous cities including Warsaw. The arrangement will bring expanded service options for 56 cities including connecting...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Wednesday

WARSAW — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Kosciusko County and surrounding areas from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
westbendnews.net

Things Are Moving in Antwerp!

This past Tuesday, January 24th, residents of the village of Antwerp noticed some activities in the old River Street Market parking lot. Crews arrived with heavy equipment — Ben Kauser Excavating — and began excavating the old black top. Family Dollar is responsible for the development of this property according village of Antwerp council meeting videos (find on YouTube). Changes will be seen very soon in the area. Stay tuned!
ANTWERP, OH
WNDU

Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

