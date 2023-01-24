Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wednesday snow sets January 25th snowfall record
The snow Wednesday also sends us back above average for the month of January.
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
abc57.com
Another round of snow, breezy Friday
Lake effect snow wrap-up in the early morning of Friday, roads could be a little slick or snow covered, especially in Northern Berrien and Cass counties. Temperatures will be cold to start the day, in the teens. An approaching clipper system with turn the wind to the southwest, becoming breezy, and temperatures warm back above freezing. The clipper brings a quick punch of slushy snow Friday afternoon, another one to two inches possible.
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
wboi.org
Fort Wayne inches toward breaking Jan. 25 snowfall record set by '78 blizzard
According to the National Weather Service of Northeast Indiana, as of noon, Wednesday’s snowfall is less than an inch away from breaking the record set for daily snowfall on Jan. 25. The record was set back in 1978, when the first day of a blizzard hit Fort Wayne. It...
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
News Now Warsaw
Students head to Fort Wayne for Shrine Circus Friday morning
WARSAW — Third Graders from Warsaw Community Schools will visit the Shrine Circus, in Fort Wayne, on Friday. Warsaw students will be shuttled to the event on 21 school buses after meeting shortly before 9 a.m. at the R.P. store on U.S. 30. Third Graders visit the Mizpah Shrine...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
News Now Warsaw
Police urge motorists to use caution as storm approaches
SOUTH BEND — Wednesday’s winter weather advisory has Indiana State Police urging drivers to take it slow, as dangerous road conditions are expected throughout the entire day. Snowfall ranging from two to nine inches is predicted across the Hoosier state, beginning before sunrise Wednesday. Kosciusko County is expected...
15 Fury Alert Day: How much snow did we get Wednesday?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With 6.2″ of snow having fallen in Fort Wayne, January 25, 2023 is the snowiest January 25 on the official record book that dates back to the late 1800s. The heavy, wet snow that started falling in the morning and tapered off from afternoon into evening left multiple inches of snow […]
wfft.com
Noble County under Yellow Travel Advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is under a Yellow Travel Advisory. Yellow is the lowest travel alert level. Routine travel may be restricted due to hazardous conditions. Drivers should use caution.
95.3 MNC
Big winter storm expected to blow through Michiana at midweek
The work week starts quiet with plenty of sunshine to return by this afternoon, but clouds will build back in for Tuesday. Snow showers make their way into Michiana on Tuesday night before widespread accumulating snow moves in Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This will be our next big weather maker with a high potential for travel impacts.
22 WSBT
Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes
Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
News Now Warsaw
Regional bus service expanding to include Warsaw
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a new partnership with Miller Transportation that will result in extended regional bus service that will bring service to numerous cities including Warsaw. The arrangement will bring expanded service options for 56 cities including connecting...
inkfreenews.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Wednesday
WARSAW — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Kosciusko County and surrounding areas from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will...
WANE-TV
Opponents celebrate Steuben County board denial of ‘cattle growing operation’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The lakes in the Black Creek and Fish Creek watersheds are polluted with e coli bacteria, endangering the health of Hamilton, Ball and Little Long Lakes. Little Long Lake is already “severely compromised,” according to Steve Schroeder, board president for the Steuben County Lakes...
westbendnews.net
Things Are Moving in Antwerp!
This past Tuesday, January 24th, residents of the village of Antwerp noticed some activities in the old River Street Market parking lot. Crews arrived with heavy equipment — Ben Kauser Excavating — and began excavating the old black top. Family Dollar is responsible for the development of this property according village of Antwerp council meeting videos (find on YouTube). Changes will be seen very soon in the area. Stay tuned!
WNDU
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
Comments / 0